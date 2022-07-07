What is Elena Rybakina's nationality? How the Russian-born athlete reached the final at Wimbledon despite the blanket ban on Russians and Belarusians

Elena Rybakina pulled off an incredible run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, reaching the final with an upset win against Simona Halep. The Romanian came into the contest without having lost a set in the tournament but stood no match against the 17th seed and lost 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

Before today, the 23-year-old had never gone past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, which she achieved at the French Open last year. The recent exploits at SW19 were in part helped by a depleted draw, since Russian and Belarusian players were denied entry to the tournament due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Field @thefield_in



: #Wimbledon



Elena Rybakina beats former World No 1 and 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time Elena Rybakina beats former World No 1 and 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time 🌟📹: #Wimbledonhttps://t.co/1B94LykeXS

Rybakina herself would not have been allowed to participate in the tournament if she had not made a life-altering decision a few years back. In 2018, the Moscow-born star chose to change her nationality from Russia to Kazakhstan and has been representing the country ever since.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



The 23yo serves big to snap Simona Halep's 12-match



Seeded No.17, Rybakina is the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon final since 2015 (Muguruza). Elena Rybakina becomes the 1st player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Slam final.The 23yo serves big to snap Simona Halep's 12-match #Wimbledon win streak, 63 63.Seeded No.17, Rybakina is the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon final since 2015 (Muguruza). Elena Rybakina becomes the 1st player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Slam final. The 23yo serves big to snap Simona Halep's 12-match #Wimbledon win streak, 63 63. Seeded No.17, Rybakina is the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon final since 2015 (Muguruza).

Then 19 years old, Rybakina decided to play under the blue and yellow of Kazakhstan because the country's tennis federation offered her financial support amid troubling times for her and her family.

"I finished school and I had to decide if I should go to college. My dad wanted me to go to college because he was worried. He saw the results, but it was difficult for us financially. It's not easy," Elena Rybakina said in an interview with WTA Insider. "Like every parent, he was worried if I get injured. I had offers to universities in America, but I didn't even think about it because I wanted to keep playing. My dad really wanted me to go."

"Then the Kazakhstan Federation made me an offer and the decision was easier. I changed my citizenship to Kazakhstan because they believed in me and they offered. I was not so good when they offered. So they believed in me and they're helping me a lot," she added.

To this day, the World No. 23 remains grateful to the federation for offering to foot the bills for her tennis career at a time when she was still an up-and-coming player, a choice for which the country has reaped the rewards in full now.

"For me it’s tough question just to say exactly what I feel" - Elena Rybakina on whether she considers herself a Russian or a Kazakh

Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

In the years since, Elena Rybakina herself has been trying to come to terms with the fact that she is a Kazakh who was born in Russia. Speaking in a recent interview, the 23-year-old revealed that it was difficult for her to think of herself as belonging to any one country, seeing as she felt a kinship with people from both.

“I was born in Russia, but of course I am representing Kazakhstan. It’s already a long journey for me. I was playing Olympics, Fed Cup before. I got so much help and support," Elena Rybakina said. "I’m feeling just the support of the people and very happy to represent Kazakhstan because I think I’m also bringing some results, which are very good for the sport in Kazakhstan. Yeah, for me it’s tough question just to say exactly what I feel."

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Rybakina dominates Simona!



Kazakhstan's player ousts 2019 champion 6-3 6-3 to join Ons Jabeur for an all-rookie final in Wimbledon Rybakina dominates Simona! Kazakhstan's player ousts 2019 champion 6-3 6-3 to join Ons Jabeur for an all-rookie final in Wimbledon https://t.co/ssSnqRirS4

The World No. 23 will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final at Wimbledon on Saturday in an attempt to win her first Grand Slam title. Jabeur will be vying for the same as well, making for an exciting clash all around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far