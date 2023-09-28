"What endears Roger Federer to fans around the world is being humble; he displays an amazing amount of realness" - Shanghai Masters director

Shanghai Masters director Micahel A. Luevano recently opened up about his relationship with Roger Federer, commenting on his initial impression of the Swiss and what endears him to fans in his opinion.

Federer is a two-time winner at the ATP 1000 event, having won the title in 2014 and 2017. But Luevano's relationship with him began much earlier than that -- in 2002, when the ATP Finals was held in Shanghai as the Tennis Masters Cup. The 20-time Grand Slam champion made his tournament debut that year.

Even then, Luevano felt that the-then 21-year-old had a unique personality that made him stand out from every other player on the ATP tour he had previously encountered.

"I first met Roger in 2002 at the Tennis Masters Cup Shanghai, but prior to that, I have been pursuing him for two years to try to secure him to play in the Heineken Open Shanghai, sadly, unsuccessfully. From the first time I met Roger Federer, I could immediately sense a unique personality and a quality that I had not encountered with ATP Tour players in the past," Luevano said in an interview with Shine.cn.

Michael A. Luevano believed that Roger Federer had a maturity far beyond his years, while still being a fun-loving kid at heart. In his opinion, the former World No. 1 has a humility and genuineness that makes him appeal to fans instantly, a character that also drew himself to the Swiss.

"Although he was very young, he had maturity beyond his years. Yet, at the same time, he was fun-loving and kind of a kid at heart. That year, he lost in the quarterfinals of the Tennis Masters Cup, but our personal bond began and has developed into a strong friendship after 20 years," Luevano said.

"In my opinion, what endears him to fans around the world is being humble, genuine, and inspiring. I've seen him with celebrities, fellow competitors, tournament directors, and fans – he displays an amazing amount of character and realness," he added.

"I am always silently rooting for the Swiss guy" - Michael A. Luevano jokes about supporting Roger Federer while being Shanghai Masters director

Michael A. Luevano admitted in the interview that as the tournament director of the Shanghai Masters, he is supposed to be non-partial. At the same time, he could not help but side with Roger Federer, jokingly stating that he was always "silently rooting for the Swiss guy."

"I'm very fortunate to have had so many encounters with Roger, so many successes, and so many close matches – some wins and some losses. As the tournament director, I try to be … I should be non-partial. However, through my years here in Shanghai, it seems that I am always silently rooting for the Swiss guy," Luevano said.

