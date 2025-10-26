"What evil f**ks" - Martina Navratilova shocked by Taliban's controversial 'eye' restriction on Afghan women

Martina Navratilova made her feelings known about the Taliban's controversial 'eye' restriction on Afghan women. The former tennis player has previously issued various remarks on the Taliban's several rules for women.

A video has been circulating on X, where a Taliban leader issued a statement ordering that Afghan women will only be allowed to see with one eye, forcing them to cover the other one under their burqa. However, this rule hasn't come into effect as of now, but still reflects the strict dress code regulations being imposed on Afghan women.

The video of a Taliban leader talking about these rules was shared by a user on X, who, expressing their dismay over it, wrote:

"I’m starting to believe that if the Taliban decreed that all women and girls were to be chained to an iron ring in the wall beside a bucket, fed a bit of rice once a day, and allowed to wash once a month, the West would just heave a collective shrug. Yeah well it’s their culture innit. #GlobalMisogyny."

This post caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who expressed her frustration by highlighting Trump's deal with the Taliban and resharing the aforementioned tweet. She wrote:

"What evil f**ks. How can anyone make a deal with these evil men???"

Last year in December, the former world No. 1 made her feelings known about the Taliban's decision to ban women from pursuing medical education.

Martina Navratilova took a dig at US President Donald Trump over the airfield move in Afghanistan

The tennis legend, Martina Navratilova, who is now a social activist, recently opened up about Donald Trump's announcement of America trying to negotiate a takeover of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The US president recently organized a press conference at Chequers, where he made his feelings known about this negotiation, which was abandoned by the US troops under the reign of the former president, Joe Biden.

Delivering a speech, Trump said it was the most 'embarrassing' day when America handed Bagram to the Taliban.

"We'll see what happens. But we're talking to Afghanistan. It should never have been given up. It's the most embarrassing day in the history of our country. I was leaving Afghanistan. I was leaving. I was the one who got it down to 5,000. But we were going to keep Bagram," said Trump.

Reacting to this, Navratilova highlighted the fact that Trump was the one who made the deal with the Taliban.

"Not to mention the fact that trump is the one who made the deal with the Taliban!!!!!! And released a whole bunch of Taliban a**holes back into the world."

Martina Navratilova once expressed her sadness over the reports of a 9-year-old girl being forced to marry a 55-year-old man in Afghanistan.

