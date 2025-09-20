  • home icon
  "Donald Trump made the deal with the Taliban" - Martina Navratilova criticizes US President over airfield move in Afghanistan

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 20, 2025 06:01 GMT
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump; All sources - Getty

Martina Navratilova reacted to Donald Trump's announcement of the US trying to negotiate a takeover of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The 47th President of the United States also confirmed that the administration is planning to put troops back due to its proximity to China's nuclear weapons production sites.

Martina Navratilova, the tennis legend turned social activist, has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for a very long time. Over the years, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has often shown her disapproval of Trump's policies, decisions, and statements. She also openly supported Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2025 presidential elections.

Recently, Donald Trump attended a press conference at Chequers, the official country residence of U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he expressed a desire to negotiate a takeover of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, which U.S. troops abandoned during their withdrawal in 2020 under the rule of then-President Joe Biden.

In his speech, Trump also said that it was the most 'embarrassing' day when the US handed Bagram, the focal point for logistics for U.S. troops, to the Taliban.

"We'll see what happens. But we're talking to Afghanistan. It should never have been given up. It's the most embarrassing day in the history of our country. I was leaving Afghanistan. I was leaving. I was the one who got it down to 5,000. But we were going to keep Bagram."
Reacting to it, Navratilova pointed out that Trump was the one who made a pact with the Taliban and was responsible for releasing the Afghan political and militant movement back into the world.

"Not to mention the fact that trump is the one who made the deal with the Taliban!!!!!! And released a whole bunch of Taliban a**holes back into the world."
Martina Navratilova once sported an 'Impeach' hat during a Wimbledon Legends’ Doubles match, taking a dig at Trump when he served as the US President.

Martina Navratilova called Donald Trump a 'racist' for ordering the removal of slavery exhibits

Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - (Source: Getty)
Recently, Donald Trump issued an executive order to remove 'blood-soaked racist history' by removing signs and exhibits about slavery from National Parks. The development garnered furious reactions from a history expert from the University of Pennsylvania and even the Washington Post, which called the order a decision to make white Americans feel better.

Martina Navratilova also joined forces and lambasted the President, sharing a post on her X handle that read:

"Trump is nothing but a full blown racist. Racist is as racist does."

Martina Navratilova is one of three players in tennis history to complete a career Grand Slam in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
