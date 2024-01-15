What is the Extreme Heat Policy at the Australian Open 2024? Everything to know about the rules to combat the brutal weather conditions Down Under

While players usually put on quite the show at the Australian Open, the soaring temperatures occasionally puts a dampener on their performance. It's not easy to play at a high level when the sun is beating down on the players in the middle of the day.

It's not just the players who bear the burnt of the harsh weather. Spectators, ball kids and linespersons have all felt the effects of the unbearable heat in the past. To ensure that there aren't any health complications, the Australian Open organizers have an Extreme Heat Policy (EHP) in place.

The EHP was modified in 2019, in order to adapt and mitigate the tough conditions to protect the players. This is now done by using the Heat Stress Scale, which takes into account four factors regarding the current state of the weather.

These are radiant heat, i.e., strength of the sun, relative humidity, wind speed and air temperature in the shade. These are tracked at five different positions within the premises, including the Rod Laver Arena.

The scale starts at 1, which indicates favorable playing conditions and peaks at 5, which leads to suspension of play. The scale reads as follows:

1 - Temperate playing conditions

2 - Increase hydration

3 - Apply cooling strategies

4 - Extended breaks

5 - Suspension of play

With temperatures hitting 40°C (100°F) at times or even exceeding it, there's a need to constantly monitor the weather. Depending on the conditions, the decision is made to either take a break or halt the proceedings completely.

Matches can come to a halt under the Australian Open heat policy

The Australian Open is noted for its hot weather.

Once the heat stress scale hits 4, the tournament referee proclaims a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women's and juniors singles matches. For wheelchair singles matches, this break extends to 15 minutes.

When it comes to men's singles matches, a 10-minute break is allowed after the third set under similar circumstances. When the heat stress scale peaks at 5, the tournament referee can suspend the start of all matches on outside courts.

As for the matches still in play, they'll stop after an even number of games in that set, or until the tie-break is concluded. The matches on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena, will also stop until the tie-break is finished or an even number of games have been played.

After that, the ongoing match will be played under the roof. The roof shall remain in place for upcoming matches too if the EHP is still in place. Novak Djokovic's title defense at the 2009 Australian Open came to an end after he was forced to retire in the quarterfinals due to extreme heat.

Djokovic isn't the only player to fall victim due to the harsh weather in Melbourne. Nine players were forced to call it quits in the first round during of the 2014 edition.

Terence Atmane is the latest casualty. He was giving Daniil Medvedev a tough fight at this year's Australian Open, but began to cramp and suffer the effects of heat halfway through the match. He eventually threw in the towel, thus bringing his campaign to a tearful end.