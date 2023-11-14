"What you did for me and my family privately, I will never forget" - Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt letter to agents after break-up

Novak Djokovic penned an emotional note to his longtime associates Edoardo Artaldi and Elena Cappellaro after parting ways with them.

Djokovic had been with Edoardo since early 2008 when the Serb snagged his first-ever Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The World No.1 posted a message of gratitude to Elena and Artaldi on his Instagram account on Tuesday. He specifically thanked the duo for privately taking care of his wife and children all this while and for thirteen years of their fruitful partnership. He wrote:

"Dear Elena and Edoardo,

It’s difficult to describe everything we have been through together for 13 years of collaboration in one message…My appreciation and love for you two personally goes beyond any professional relationship. What you did for me and my family privately and amount of care and empathy you had all these years especially towards my wife and kids is something very special for me and I will never forget that"

Djokovic further acknowledged the role his management played in the success he achieved in his professional tennis career during their time together.

"Together, we created history of tennis and reached incredible heights in this sport. Your contribution to the success is vital and I thank you from the bottom of my heart . You will always remain in my heart as dearest friends and part of my family," Djokovic penned.

The 36-year-old is currently competing in Turin, Italy, for the 2023 ATP Finals. On Sunday, November 12, he set a new record by being the year-end No. 1 for the eighth time in his career. With his three-set victory over Holger Rune on Sunday in the opening match of the year-end competition, Nole became the first and only male tennis player to earn a historic 400th week as the World No. 1.

“I would not go into the reasons for the termination of cooperation; we decided on different paths" - Novak Djokovic on Edoardo and Elena

Djokovic at the 2023 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2023 Paris Masters tournament with a two-set triumph over Argentine tennis player Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic talked about ending his association with his agents Edoardo and Elena. He said that he was entering a new phase in terms of management and approach to things off the court.

“Yes, I changed my managers. Edoardo and Elena were with me for more than ten years, but we no longer work together. Of course, we remained friends, but professionally we decided to go our separate ways. I’m entering a new chapter when it comes to management, but also the whole approach to things off the field,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian star went on to say that the shift was difficult due to his extended collaboration with the agent team. However, he chose to maintain silence on the cause of their split.

“It’s just the beginning, the transition period is not easy because we worked together for a long time. It will take months to get the new system in place, but we are making progress. I would not go into the reasons for the termination of cooperation – we decided on different paths – concluded the first racket of the world,” he stated.

