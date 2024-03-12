"What a fight": Elina Svitolina gushes over husband Gael Monfils as he does his Wakanda celebration after hard-fought Indian Wells 3R victory

Elina Svitolina was delighted with her husband Gael Monfils' fightback after his gruelling third-round victory against Cameron Norrie at Indian Wells.

The French veteran had a dream start to his campaign at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, brushing aside Australian Max Purcell in the first round 6-1, 6-2. He then shocked eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in a three-set epic.

He backed the upset on Monday evening, beating British number one and former champion Cameron Norrie 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes.

His wife and fellow WTA professional Elina Svitolina celebrated his win from home. She took to social media to share a picture of Monfils hitting the 'Wakanda Forever' celebration after his win while going on to laud him for his incredible effort.

"What a fight," Svitolina wrote.

Elina Svitolina celebrates her husband Gael Monfils' R3 victory at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Monfils has hit the famed 'Wakanda Forever' celebration multiple times in the past. He brought the celebration back after his round 1 victory over Purcell in the Californian desert and was immediately quizzed about it after the match.

Monfils stated that the celebration was a message to everybody else that he "is back" and ready to compete. He also described it as very "meaningful & powerful."

"Because I am ready. I felt like my body is well to go, and when you do a celebration it is meaningful you know, it is not a joke," Monfils was quoted as saying.

"So yea, it is a message that I sent out that he guys, I am really back. And that's why I did the celebration, it is a powerful celebration," Monfils concluded.

Gael Monfils to take on Casper Ruud for a place in the QF

Gael Monfils at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Gael Monfils is slated to take on ninth seed Casper Ruud in the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open as he hopes to continue his explosive run of form.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who is playing his 19th consecutive season on tour, has already brushed aside Max Purcell, Hubert Hurkacz, and Cameron Norrie en route to the fourth round.

Monfils now holds a 20-13 W/L at the BNP Paribas Open and will be looking to match his previous best of reaching the quarter-finals in 2016 and 2019.

Monfils and Ruud have faced off once before on tour at the Ecuador Open in Quito way back in 2018. Monfils won that encounter in a tight-three setter 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.