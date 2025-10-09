"What a freak", "Father of a little girl btw" - Fans shocked by Daniil Medvedev's bizarre ball girl request at Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev raised eyebrows with a bizarre request during his fourth-round outing at the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Masters against Learner Tien. With his shirt drenched in sweat at one stage, the Russian wondered out loud if a ball girl could help him with removing it. However, the former No. 1's request didn't go down well with several tennis fans.As the 2021 US Open men's singles champion was receiving a massage from the physio courtside after sustaining a cramp towards the end of the second set, he asked chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani:&quot;Sorry, can I ask the ball girl to remove my shirt? I'm cramping here. I need to change my shirt.&quot;😅😅 byu/JohnToshak17 intennisUltimately, it wasn't the ball girl, but tournament supervisor Gerry Armstrong who helped the Russian out. Most tennis fans on Reddit felt that Daniil Medvedev's request was an inappopriate one, with one even bringing up the fact that the Russian happens to be the father of two daughters, with the younger one yet to turn a year old.&quot;What a freak lol,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Father of a little girl btw 🤢,&quot; commented another.&quot;What is exactly funny about a grown man talking about a teenage girl removing his shirt?,&quot; asked one.&quot;The face of the guy after removing Med's shirt, throwing it away and cleaning his hands in the towel lmao,&quot; another fan chimed in, referring to Armstrong's expression after helping Medvedev out.&quot;MedveDIVA 😤,&quot; one added.&quot;You couldn’t pay me enough to be Meds coach or be on his team, he being such a baby right now,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Daniil Medvedev's Shanghai outing against Learner Tien sees Russian bring up past Rafael Nadal encounters during 'crazy' rant at chair umpireDaniil Medvedev during his fourth-round match against Learner Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani gave Daniil Medvedev a code violation during the second-set tiebreak after deeming that the Russian had delayed opponent Learner Tien's serve. Clearly irked at the umpire's decision, Medvedev angrily ranted about how Lahyani never gave Rafael Nadal a code violation when he officiated matches between the Russian and the now-retired Spaniard in the past.&quot;All my life, I've been serving &amp; waiting for Rafa for 55 seconds. And you give me a code violation on the first occasion. I played Rafa 5 times, there was not one time I was ready to serve and he was ready to return. He didn't get one time violation. To me, today, at the slightest thing you give it to me. I always waited to return, and you didn't give it to him. You're crazy. Completely crazy,&quot; Medvedev said.Nadal, despite his legendary status in tennis, was often accused by opponents of taking too much time on both serve and return during his playing days.Meanwhile, Medvedev's battle against Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Masters ended in the former's favor, marking a maiden win for the Russian against the incredibly talented 19-year-old from the USA. Alex de Minaur now awaits Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event.