  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Daniil Medvedev
  • "What a freak", "Father of a little girl btw" - Fans shocked by Daniil Medvedev's bizarre ball girl request at Shanghai Masters

"What a freak", "Father of a little girl btw" - Fans shocked by Daniil Medvedev's bizarre ball girl request at Shanghai Masters

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:57 GMT
Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev raised eyebrows with a bizarre request during his fourth-round outing at the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Masters against Learner Tien. With his shirt drenched in sweat at one stage, the Russian wondered out loud if a ball girl could help him with removing it. However, the former No. 1's request didn't go down well with several tennis fans.

Ad

As the 2021 US Open men's singles champion was receiving a massage from the physio courtside after sustaining a cramp towards the end of the second set, he asked chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani:

"Sorry, can I ask the ball girl to remove my shirt? I'm cramping here. I need to change my shirt."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ultimately, it wasn't the ball girl, but tournament supervisor Gerry Armstrong who helped the Russian out. Most tennis fans on Reddit felt that Daniil Medvedev's request was an inappopriate one, with one even bringing up the fact that the Russian happens to be the father of two daughters, with the younger one yet to turn a year old.

"What a freak lol," one fan wrote.
"Father of a little girl btw 🤢," commented another.
Ad
"What is exactly funny about a grown man talking about a teenage girl removing his shirt?," asked one.
"The face of the guy after removing Med's shirt, throwing it away and cleaning his hands in the towel lmao," another fan chimed in, referring to Armstrong's expression after helping Medvedev out.
"MedveDIVA 😤," one added.
"You couldn’t pay me enough to be Meds coach or be on his team, he being such a baby right now," weighed in yet another fan.
Ad

Daniil Medvedev's Shanghai outing against Learner Tien sees Russian bring up past Rafael Nadal encounters during 'crazy' rant at chair umpire

Daniil Medvedev during his fourth-round match against Learner Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev during his fourth-round match against Learner Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)

Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani gave Daniil Medvedev a code violation during the second-set tiebreak after deeming that the Russian had delayed opponent Learner Tien's serve. Clearly irked at the umpire's decision, Medvedev angrily ranted about how Lahyani never gave Rafael Nadal a code violation when he officiated matches between the Russian and the now-retired Spaniard in the past.

Ad
"All my life, I've been serving & waiting for Rafa for 55 seconds. And you give me a code violation on the first occasion. I played Rafa 5 times, there was not one time I was ready to serve and he was ready to return. He didn't get one time violation. To me, today, at the slightest thing you give it to me. I always waited to return, and you didn't give it to him. You're crazy. Completely crazy," Medvedev said.
Ad

Nadal, despite his legendary status in tennis, was often accused by opponents of taking too much time on both serve and return during his playing days.

Meanwhile, Medvedev's battle against Tien at the 2025 Shanghai Masters ended in the former's favor, marking a maiden win for the Russian against the incredibly talented 19-year-old from the USA. Alex de Minaur now awaits Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications