What happened with Aryna Sabalenka fans at Miami Open final? Why security was forced to intervene after controversial support

Aryna Sabalenka's fans were stopped by security in the Miami Open final for pulling out the Belarusian flag. With the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, fans from both countries have been warned against using a flag to support their players.

Sabalenka entered Miami after a remarkable runner-up finish in Indian Wells. She outfoxed the likes of Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and Jessica Pegula to lift her first title of the season. The top seed defeated Pegula in straight sets in the finals 7-5, 6-2.

The atmosphere became tense in the finals as Sabalenka's loyal fans held up Belarusian flags to support her. After the changeover, security asked the group of three individuals to stop their practice with immediate effect.

Here is the video of the controversial situation below:

A similar situation happened at the Australian Open two years ago when Russian and Ukrainian flags disrupted the match. As a result, the Australian Open banned the usage of flags.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka captured the 19th title of her career in Miami and the eighth in WTA 1000 events. She extended her lead at the top of the WTA Rankings to 3,071 points and is now second in the race for the WTA Finals behind Madison Keys.

Sabalenka also reached her third final of the season in the Miami Open. She was one win away from claiming the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open but couldn't make her mark in the finals. The Belarusian has chalked up 23 wins from 27 matches so far.

"I mean, I have zero control over it, what can I say" - Aryna Sabalenka reacts to ban on Russian and Belarusian flags on tour

Aryna Sabalenka during a press conference at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and then defended her title in 2024. The two-time champion spoke about the controversial ban on Russian and Belarusian flags in Melbourne. She didn't expect politics to have a significant impact on sports.

"I really thought that like tennis - not tennis, just the sport - is nothing to do with politics. But, I mean, if everyone feels better this way, then it's okay," Aryna Sabalenka said during a press conference in Miami.

"I mean, I have zero control on it. What can I say? They did it, okay, no flags, no flags. Okay," she continued.

Sabalenka also mentioned that despite Ukrainian players feeling bad about the situation, she had no control over the ban.

"I don't know. I'm pretty sure they're (Ukrainian players) upset about that, and, I mean, if Tennis Australia made this decision to make them feel better, okay," she added. "They did it, I mean, what can I do, okay? I can do nothing," she concluded.

Sabalenka will be expected to begin her claycourt season in the Stuttgart Open. The WTA 500 event will begin on April 14, 2025.

