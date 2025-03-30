Controversy erupts as Aryna Sabalenka fans pull out prohibited Belarusian flags, security guards rush to the scene in Miami Open final

The 2025 Miami Open final featuring Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula was laced with controversy. Security guards were forced to intervene after the World No. 1 was enthusiastically supported by Belarusian fans, who showed up with their flag at the event.

Sabalenka clinched her eighth WTA 1000 title and first-ever in Miami by defeating local favorite Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 in the final on Saturday, March 29. She did so without losing a single set during the campaign, beating the likes of Viktoriya Tomova, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and defending champion Danielle Collins en route to the final.

Aryna Sabalenka received immense support during her journey, and it was no different during the title clash, despite her facing an American opponent. Controversy erupted, however, when the Belarusian was seemingly cheered on by her compatriots, who showed up with their country’s flag in the first row.

The moment was briefly captured on camera in the first set before the frame was switched. Security guards quickly reached the scene and seemingly warned the fans against using the flags.

It should be noted that Russian and Belarusian tennis players have faced several restrictions amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which includes them competing under a neutral flag. Spectators, too, have been warned against supporting the players from both countries with their flags in the stands. In 2023, the Australian Open announced a complete ban after multiple controversies during matches.

What Aryna Sabalenka previously said after Australian Open banned Russia and Belarus flags

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

After the Australian Open banned the flags of Russia and Ukraine in the stands in 2023, Aryna Sabalenka, the 2023 and 2024 champion, was asked about the controversial move during one of her press conferences.

The Belarusian conveyed that she considered tennis to be just a sport, free from any politics, before addressing the tournament’s decision.

"I really thought that like tennis - not tennis, just the sport - is nothing to do with politics," she said. "But, I mean, if everyone feels better this way, then it's okay."

"I mean, I have zero control on it. What can I say? They did it, okay, no flags, no flags. Okay," she continued.

The ban was prompted after complaints from Ukrainian tennis players, who had to deal with fans supporting their Russian/Belarusian opponents during matches.

"I don't know. I'm pretty sure they're (Ukrainian players) upset about that, and, I mean, if Tennis Australia made this decision to make them feel better, okay," she added. "They did it, I mean, what can I do, okay? I can do nothing."

Aryna Sabalenka has frequently voiced her position to distance herself from politics. During the 2023 French Open, the World No. 1 skipped a couple of press conferences, citing mental health reasons after being pestered by journalists over the war.

