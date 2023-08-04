Displeased Novak Djokovic fans have decried the extension of the 'Most Weeks As No. 1' list, deeming it an attempt to place Carlos Alcaraz among the leaders. Fans also mocked the development for not including women in the list while ridiculing ATP's past actions to 'belittle' Novak Djokovic's achievements.

In June, the ATP shared a list of players qualifying for a Grand Slam final for the most number of times after Djokovic reached his 34th Major final at the 2023 French Open. The list included female players as well.

The ATP recently released this week's rankings, in which Alcaraz entered his 31st week as the top-ranked player.

Fans recently denounced Eurosport, a media organization, for bringing Alcaraz into the limelight, a move they deemed irrational. Eurosport posted the 'Most Weeks As ATP No. 1' leaders' tally, in which Alcaraz sits in the 16th position.

"Already on this list at just 20 years old. @carlosalcaraz remains as world No. 1 in the latest ATP rankings," the post was captioned.

Eurosport @eurosport



@carlosalcaraz remains as world No.1 in the latest ATP rankings! Already on this list at just 20 years old 🤯@carlosalcaraz remains as world No.1 in the latest ATP rankings! pic.twitter.com/sgs5x3NQTY

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote:

"Guess they stopped including the women now that Novak has passed Steffi [Graf]."

Another user chipped in saying:

"@eurosport @carlosalcaraz See if you can somehow squeeze in another 6 or 7 images of the same player into this list. Three doesn’t seem enough. Also nice to see this new category of “top 16” being propped up. And what happened to Graf, Navratilova, Williams, Evert, Hingis etc? Women don’t count anymore?"

Passchendaele @zrakMalogMeseca @eurosport @carlosalcaraz See if you can somehow squeeze in another 6 or 7 images of the same player into this list. Three doesn’t seem enough.



Also nice to see this new category of “top 16” being propped up.



And what happened to Graf, Navratilova, Williams, Evert, Hingis etc? Women don’t count anymore?

Voicing the same concern, one more fan wrote:

"I remember WTA being on the list when Novak was beating records now we have finally decided to just look at the men, as it should be from the start?"

Mia @mementoo_vivere now we have finally decided to just look at the men, as it should be from the start? @eurosport @carlosalcaraz I remember WTA being on the list when Novak was beating recordsnow we have finally decided to just look at the men, as it should be from the start?

Annoyed fans also slammed ATP for favoring the Spaniard. A user wrote:

"Yes, everyone knows the kid was installed at no 1 by stealing Djokovic's legit points. Do you really feel the need to keep reiterating the scam?"

barry aruba @BarryAruba @eurosport @carlosalcaraz Yes, everyone knows the kid was installed at no 1 by stealing Djokovic's legit points. Do you really feel the need to keep reiterating the scam?

Here are a few more reactions:

Catalina 🪭♟️🧩🌎🐾🌳 @kate_catalina @eurosport @carlosalcaraz Helped by ATP CORRUPTION

STRIPPING POINTS FROM WIMBLEDON

NOLE IS THE REAL LEADER. And everyone knows it!

Frida @chopinlover_ @eurosport @carlosalcaraz ehi

you robbed from novak 2000 wimbledon point 2022

and minimum 5/6000 points from AO 22 and us open 22 and from 6 masters 1000

alcarazi is a fraud

ميرو النوليستا ²³ 🐊 @Que_Mes8 @eurosport @carlosalcaraz They didn't allow Djokovic to compete in Indian Wells, Miami, Canada, Cincinnati, US Open & they didn't give him 2000 points last year after he won Wimbledon.



That's how Alcaraz collected 31 weeks as #1.

ank @anknorth @eurosport @carlosalcaraz All of Medvedev &Alcaraz weeks at no.1 @atptour stole from Djokovic

sj @sjgameland @eurosport @carlosalcaraz Didn't quite a few in the list have the same or even better achievement.. add the ladies and it becomes too unnoticeable

Pam Shriver's new metric to compare Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf

2023 French Open.

In February this year, Novak Djokovic overtook Steffi Graf in terms of most weeks spent as the World No. 1, in the all-time list. The Serb entered the 378th week as the top-ranked player, bettering Graf's record of 377 weeks.

Reacting to the Serb's feat, former tennis player Pam Shriver proposed a new parameter to seemingly place Graf ahead of the 23-time Grand Slam champion — by comparing the 'percentage of total weeks spent at No. 1'. She said:

"How about putting a % of total weeks spent at #1? It would be another metric to compare say Graf and Djokovic’s total weeks at #1 to their total weeks with any ranking. Careers are longer now with recovery science and larger teams. I am sure Graf will have highest % weeks at #1."

