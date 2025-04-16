What happened to Harriet Dart and Lois Boisson at Open De Rouen? All you need to know about bizarre deodorant feud

Harriet Dart and Lois Boisson are in the running for one of the most strange feuds in recent times. The two locked horns in the first round of the Open de Rouen 2025, a WTA 250 tournament on Tuesday, April 15. The Brit was outclassed by her opponent 6-0, 6-3. However, the lopsided scoreline was overshadowed by something else.
During a change of ends during the match, Dart went up to the chair umpire and asked if her opponent could perhaps spray on some deodorant. Her comment was audible enough to be picked on by the on-court mics, which naturally kicked up a storm on social media.
Dart was criticized heavily for her comment and she took to social media to apologize for the same. She took responsibility for her actions and truly regretted her conduct. She vowed to act better going forward.
"Hey everyone, I want to apologise for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret. That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward," Dart's apology on Instagram.
Boisson, on the other hand, took all of this in her stride. She even made light of the situation by posting a photo of herself with a Dove deodorant, asking the brand for a sponsorship in a joking manner.
"Apparently need a collab" Boisson's response to Dart's comments.
Boisson clearly wasn't too bothered by Dart's comments. Regardless of her actual feelings, she will be keen to put his weird incident behind her and focus on her next match. Dart, meanwhile, will rue this match as a missed opportunity to end her losing streak.
Harriet Dart slumps to her fourth consecutive loss at the main draw level in Rouen
Harriet Dart's first-round loss to Lois Boisson in Rouen marked her fourth-consecutive defeat at the WTA main draw level. She hasn't won a match since losing to Donna Vekic in the second round of the Australian Open.
Dart did reach the final of a W75 tournament in Porto last month, going down to rising Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. Given her recent slump, she is now close to dropping outside of the top 120 of the WTA rankings.
Dart will now aim to qualify for the Madrid Open, which will get underway from next week. She came through the qualifying rounds last year in the Spanish capital but lost to Cristina Bucsa in the first round.