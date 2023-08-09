What happened to Jennifer Brady? Everything to know about the American's injury layoff that kept her out of tennis for almost 2 years

Jennifer Brady had a long injury layoff that lasted nearly two years from August 2021 to July 2023.

Brady broke through during the short 2020 season, clinching her first WTA singles title in Lexington before reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open. The American's performances saw her debut in the top 25 of the WTA rankings.

Brady started 2021 by reaching the semifinals of the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne before producing the most notable performance of her career at the Australian Open. Seeded 22nd, the American reached her maiden Grand Slam final by defeating Aliona Bolsova, Madison Brengle, Kaja Juvan, Donna Vekic, Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova. She was beaten by Naomi Osaka in the summit clash.

Jennifer Brady's run at the Melbourne Major saw her attain a career-high ranking of 13th. However, this was followed by a string of disappointing performances from the American.

Her last tournament in 2021 was the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she was seeded 13th. She reached the second round of the tournament and was up against Jelena Ostapenko. Brady won the opening set via a tiebreak and trailed 4-5 in the second before retiring due to a knee injury.

The American did not play any further part in 2021 and would be sidelined for over 20 months.

Jennifer Brady was out of action following her injury in Cincinnati. Her inability to compete at the 2022 Australian Open saw her fall out of the Top 100 of the WTA rankings. The American ended up not competing at all during the 2022 season and her prolonged absence from the WTA Tour saw her end the year ranked 612.

Brady spoke to former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs earlier this year and claimed that she aimed to return to action at the French Open. However, her comeback was halted as she withdrew from the clay-court Major due to a foot injury. By this time, she had fallen outside the Top 1000 of the WTA rankings.

Brady eventually made her comeback at an ITF tournament in Granby, Canada, and reached the second round before losing to Himeno Sakatsume. The American then competed in her first tour-level event since 2021 at the Citi Open and reached the second round after beating World No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1. She then lost 6-4, 6-0 to Madison Keys, who was her doubles partner in Washington.

Jennifer Brady then competed at the Canadian Open in Montreal and booked her place in the second round by beating Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(7), 0-6, 7-6(8). Here, she faced third seed Elena Rybakina and the first set was tied at 6-6 before the match got suspended. If the 28-year-old manages to upset the Kazakh, she will face Sloane Stephens in the third round of the Canadian Open.