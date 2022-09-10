"What happens when older white male politicians make medical decisions that don’t affect them but kill women?" - Martina Navratilova blasts abortion laws in the US

American tennis legend Martina Navratilova has once again come forward and raised her voice against abortion laws in the United States.

Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court reversed the '1973 Roe vs Wade judgment' by a majority of 6-3. The decision regarding the right to abortion was made in June, leaving it up to all 50 states in the country to decide whether to ban abortion or not.

Most conservative, Republican-governed states immediately deemed abortions illegal. Before the critical judgment, abortion was a constitutional right and American women had the choice of getting one in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

On Friday, community organizer and environmentalist Renee Gasch, who is running as a Democrat for Wisconsin State Assembly District 2, revealed the details of her recent appointment with her obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN). She stated that the authorities had made things even more difficult by banning medicines that softened the cervix and made the insertion of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) less painful. An IUD is a small plastic T-shaped device that's used to avoid pregnancy.

"Today was my first OBGYN appt since the GOP banned abortion care in WI. I learned that the meds used to soften the cervix & make IUD inserts less painful are no longer an option bc they’re also used in abortions. Not only did the GOP take our rights, they’re making us suffer more," Gasch tweeted.

Wisconsin is among the states that made it illegal for women to get an abortion. People in Wisconsin look to their neighboring states like Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois, where the process is legal.

Former World No. 1 Navratilova responded to Gasch's tweet, venting her anger at older male politicians who were making decisions for young women.

"Cruelty is the point. Also what happens when older white male politicians make medical decisions that doesn’t affect them at all and actually kill women," Martina Navratilova wrote.

