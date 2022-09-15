"What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Roger Federer's retirement

Martina Navratilova gave her gratitude to Roger Federer, who shocked the tennis world by revealing that he has decided to hang up his tennis racquet. Federer took to social media on Thursday to announce the big news, remarking that the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be his swansong.

The Swiss maestro, who has struggled with a plethora of injuries and has undergone a couple of knee surgeries in the last few years, is regarded as the best of his generation. Navratilova quoted Federer's retirement tweet and called it a heartfelt message, one full of love, hope, passion, and gratitude. The former legendary American player stated that all these attributes defined Federer's career, making it a retirement note befitting the occasion.

"What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude," Navratilova said. "Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for all the magic!!!"

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Xoxoxo Roger Federer @rogerfederer To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger To my tennis family and beyond,With Love,Roger https://t.co/1UISwK1NIN What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!Xoxoxo twitter.com/rogerfederer/s… What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!Xoxoxo twitter.com/rogerfederer/s…

Meanwhile, it is well known that Roger Federer is regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport. Federer won a total of 20 Grand Slam titles, including eight Wimbledon championships, six Australian Open titles, five US Open crowns and a solitary French Open title. The veteran won his first Major title at SW19 in 2003, while his last Slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open.

"My body's message to me has been clear" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer had last played in Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer has struggled with injuries in the recent past and his retirement had appeared inevitable for a long time, even to his most loyal of supporters. The experienced campaigner admitted that his body had told that it was unable to keep up with the stress of a full schedule, thus forcing him to call it a day.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old," Federer said in his social media post.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Roger Federer will represent Team Europe in the Laver Cup, which will begin on September 23rd in London. He will be joined in his final event by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, among others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal