"What the hell is happening?";"Just cancel Wimbledon" - Fans react to Victoria Azarenka withdrawing from SW19 in unexpected fashion with injury

Victoria Azarenka's decision to pull out of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships has left fans disappointed, with many wondering what was happening at the tournament to cause so many last-minute withdrawals. For context, Aryna Sabalenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova also withdrew on Day 1 of the event before Azarenka, blowing the bottom half of the women's singles draw wide open.

Azarenka is a former two-time semifinalist at Wimbledon, reaching the last four in 2011 and 2012. Last year, she had reached the fourth round, and came into the 2024 edition as a dark horse with a semifinal run at the WTA 500 event in Berlin in the lead-up.

However, just hours before her opener against Sloane Stephens, the former World No. 1 decided to withdraw, citing a shoulder injury.

"Hi everyone, I am beyond devastated right now, but I wanted to inform you all that I'm unable to play in The Championships this year. I sustained a shoulder injury that has progressively gotten worse," Azarenka wrote on Instagram.

"I was doing everything in my power to be ready to compete, but unfortunately, my body says otherwise. After consulting my medical staff, this is the best decision for my health, as much as it hurts to not be able to walk on the court. I'll see you all soon," she added.

The announcement shocked fans, who were looking forward to her battle against Stephens, one that was considered among the blockbuster opening-round clashes at SW19 this week.

"What the hell is happening," one fan wrote.

"This shit a** tournament just cancel it," another said.

"Her and sabalenka should've withdrew before the draw was made," one fan wrote.

Many also noticed how both of Belarusia's top 2 players - Sabalenka and Azarenka - had to pull out of Wimbledon this year with injury, leading to a few jokes about the country's poor luck at the tournament.

"Belarusia said I don't want to be here," one fan tweeted.

"Bro what is going onnnnnnn," another wrote.

"Belarus is down," one fan commented.

Stephens ended up winning her opener against lucky loser Elsa Jacquemot, and will next take on Diana Shnaider in the second round.

Victoria Azarenka could be in action next at Paris Olympics after Wimbledon withdrawal

Following her injury withdrawal from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Victoria Azarenka could be in action next at the Paris Olympics. The former World No. 1 has qualified for the event, but will have to play as a neutral athlete, in light of Russia and Belarusia's ban from the event after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Azarenka has previously won the bronze in singles at the Olympics, doing so in 2012. She also has a mixed doubles gold, partnering with Max Mirnyi that same year.

