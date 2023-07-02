"What I like about Novak Djokovic is that he deals with a lot of sh*t but keeps on going" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has openly praised and advocated Novak Djokovic's stellar mindset that he has displayed over the years in his professional career. The Australian player was speaking in a recent interview with Alastair Campbell.

Kyrgios first engaged in a 'bromance' with the Serbian at the Wimbledon Championship's 2022 edition. The duo clashed in the event's final round where, despite Kygrios' efforts, Djokovic ultimately prevailed to win the grass-court Major.

As a result, Kygrios and Djokovic now share a special bond. The pair have been witnessed exchanging humorous and heartfelt messages on social media. The World No. 2 also jokingly offered to coach Kyrgios, a generous offer which was later turned down by the Aussie owing to personal reasons.

While Djokovic has earned the privilege of amassing a colossal fan base owing to his jaw-dropping achievements, a few criticize some of his actions as misdemeanors.

Following such debates, Nick Kyrgios recently featured in an interview series, Talking Heads, and was asked to describe Novak Djokovic in a word.

The Aussie tennis star was quick to cut to the chase and described Djokovic as a legend of the sport. Furthermore, he applauded the Serb for having a rugged mentality, which assists him in fencing any negative energy directed toward him and maintaining his sanity as well as delivering promising results.

"I would say the word has changed maybe six times during the time I have known him. But right now, the word is legend. He’s a real legend of the game. What I like about Novak is that he deals with a lot of sh*t but just keeps going.

"He has a fan base where a lot of people love him and a lot of people don’t. He sometimes doesn’t know where he can play, what tournament, he deals with a lot of other people’s opinions coming at him, and he just does it. That’s a cool thing," Nick Kygios spoke [via Menshealth].

Nick Kyrgios is set to face David Goffin in Wimbledon's first round

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to start his Wimbledon campaign on July 4 and face Belgian David Goffin in the first round.

Both professionals are set to battle it out with none at their peak performance. The duo's results for the season have been rusty. Goffin's ranking has dropped outside of the top 100, and multiple injuries have kept Kyrgios on the sidelines for too long.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, Nick Kyrgios enjoys the advantage of having played the event's final in the 2022 edition. This unequivocally gives him an upper hand to mentally dominate the match.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes