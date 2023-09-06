“What it’s like playing Novak Djokovic” – Andy Roddick hilariously compares Serb to a wall after US Open QF win vs Taylor Fritz

After Novak Djokovic thrashed top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in the 2023 US Open quarterfinal on Tuesday, Andy Roddick joked that playing against Djokovic was like playing against a wall.

The Serb hammered Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in a two-hour-34-minute clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to a 13th semifinal at Flushing Meadows. He now has eight victories in as many encounters against the American.

The second seed broke Fritz six times and won a total of 102 points during the one-sided clash. Fritz entered the quarterfinal without dropping a set during the course of the tournament.

The 25-year-old, however, completely lost the plot while facing the Serbian giant as he committed a staggering 51 unforced errors, which cost him the semifinal berth at the New York Major.

The three-time US Open winner's resilient performance on the court has apparently stunned the 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick, who took to social media to share a meme in which a girl can be seen crashing straight into a wall. Roddick compared it to how Djokovic's opponents must be feeling on the court.

"What it's like playing Novak," Andy Roddick wrote.

Expand Tweet

Djokovic's victory over Taylor Fritz was his 30th straight triumph over an American. The last American to beat the 36-year-old was Sam Querrey, who did it in the third round of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's next opponent will also be an American — either Frances Tiafoe or Ben Shelton.

"I like the energy and the atmosphere" - Novak Djokovic on playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium during US Open

On-court interview

Novak Djokovic said he liked playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after downing Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarterfinals. To begin with, he weighed in on the humid conditions that were not ideal for him as well as his opponent.

"I am drenched in sweat and I saw Taylor changed shirt a couple of times. It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play for both players. But it is the same for both players and that is why we train. To try and get ourselves in the best possible condition to deliver. It is not easy, but you have to fight," he said during an on-court interview.

The 36-year-old further talked about his 'epic' journey at Flushing Meadows and said he was looking forward to his next match.

"I like the energy and the atmosphere on the court here. I thrive on that energy, whatever the energy is, use it as a fuel to try and play my best tennis. I have been playing on this court for so many years, so many epic matches. I can't wait for another one in a few days time," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis