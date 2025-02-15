"What a joke" - Jannik Sinner's 'settlement' over doping ban infuriates $20,000,000-worth controversial British broadcaster

British television personality Piers Morgan has taken to social media to roundly criticize the three-month suspension of Jannik Sinner. The World No. 1 was able to agree on a 90-day ban with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) after he was found to have the anabolic steroid clostebol in his system in March 2024.

Ad

The leniency of the punishment has surprised many in the tennis world and the wider community. Sinner will face no financial penalties, and will not forfeit any previously won prize money or trophies; nor will there be any limits placed on his future tennis career or earnings.

The Italian's principal penalty is that he'll miss out on some ranking points during his absence and be denied the opportunity to sharpen his clay-court skills in the build-up to the French Open at the end of May. Sinner will, however, return in time for the Internazionali BNL D'Italia event in Rome at the beginning of May.

Ad

Trending

Piers Morgan, the British journalist and broadcaster, who is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be worth $20 million, was incensed by the verdict. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to loudly protest:

"A 'settlement'? I didn't realize drug offence punishments in sport could be negotiated...what a joke."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Piers Morgan is well-known for his controversial views on a range of subjects. He's never shy in voicing those views on social media or his YouTube show - Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He famously called Novak Djokovic a "monumental ****head" at last year's Wimbledon, according to The Mirror, and accused Yulia Putintseva of "disgusting arrogance", after the Kazakh player had a run-in with a ball girl at the 2024 US Open.

Jannik Sinner's ban has been criticized by many, including long-time rival Nick Kyrgios

Jannik Sinner and Nick Kyrgios in 2022 - Source: Getty

Piers Morgan was joined in his criticism by long-term Jannik Sinner critic Nick Kyrgios, who also used his X (formerly Twitter) account, to ridicule WADA's decision:

Ad

"So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Jannik Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan and Kyrgios are good friends, so may have collaborated to whip up their collective outrage.

Many have pointed to the bans meted out by WADA to Dan Evans in 2017 (a one-year ban) and Simona Halep in 2024 (a four-year ban reduced to nine months), as examples to claim Sinner has received preferential treatment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback