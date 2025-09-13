"What kind of voodoo is on Emma Raducanu?" - Fans react in disbelief to WTA 500 Seoul draw ft. Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova

The talented British player, Emma Raducanu, was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina, the Russian-Kazakhstani player and former World No. 3, in the third round. The former is set to compete in the 2025 Korea Open Tennis Championships, whose draw attracted surprising reactions from the tennis fans.

Emma Raducanu will be entering the Korea Open with a wild card and as an eighth-seeded player and will be sharing the same place in the draw with the current World No. 2, Iga Swiatek. The Polish sensation is entering the tournament as the first seed after impressively concluding her US Open journey.

In the first round, Raducanu is set to face Romanian player, Jaqueline Cristian, and if she surpasses her, then she will lock horns with Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. The Czech player last reached the quarter-final round of the US Open.

The 2025 Korean Open draw garnered surprising reactions from the tennis fans, who highlighted Raducanu's placement in the draw via r/tennis recent Reddit post. One of them added,

"What kind of voodoo is on Emma??? Barbie K and Iga again in R2 of a 500 where she’s seeded???"

Another fan wrote, highlighting Raducanu's luck,

"Na Emma is cursed. It's gonna be Iga Saba or Ryba. Without exception. Worst luck on earth. It's as if the universe heard everyone slandering her USO21 and decided to nerf her."

The next fan mentioned,

"What kind of tennis gods did Raducanu upset to be getting this draws everytime? Lol."

Another enthusiast added,

"Even in a 500 event Radacanu is drawing Swiatek, the draw Gods really have beef with her."

Some of the other reactions to the 2025 Korea Open draw are as follows:

"This uneven draw 🤬" wrote another.

"She doesn't have to worry about Iga just yet, first she has to take out Krecjikova, second round!" mentioned the next fan.

Screenshot of r/Tennis' Reddit post featuring fans' comments | Source: Reddit/r/tennis

Raducanu was set to play in the Billie Jean King Cup finals, but has withdrawn from the finals to play in the 2025 Korean Open.

Emma Raducanu reflects on her tough upbringing and her humbling personality

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

The talented British player, Emma Raducanu, in an interview with 'The Guardian', reflected on her tough upbringing and how it shaped her personality:

"I was always brought up with high expectations of myself, not much sympathy. When I was younger, that was tough, and even now. Really shaped me to be the player I am, the person I am; pretty down to earth."

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open women's singles title after defeating Leylah Fernandez in the final round.

