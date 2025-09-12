"Emma Raducanu can't get taller" - Ex-coach gives blunt take on Brit's future Grand Slam chances after US Open collapse

Emma Raducanu's former coach, Mark Petchey, who served her in an interim capacity, noted that the Brit needs to up her game against 'big hitters' and serve more accurately to make a mark at the Grand Slam again. Raducanu faced a third-round exit from the US Open after being ousted by Elena Rybakina.

Emma Raducanu was in contention at the US Open, aiming to improve on her recent Major results, which had seen her exit in either the second or third round. Coming fresh off losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon third round, she fell to Rybakina in straight sets under the New York lights.

The Brit's maiden Grand Slam triumph at the 2021 US Open has yet to be replicated. In a recent interview, coach Mark Petchey, who worked with Emma Raducanu on a part-time basis, shared his thoughts on her game, suggesting that she needs to improve against big hitters if she hopes to win another Major.

"What it said to me is everything that I hope people can see about Emma's style of play. It's one of those matches which shows that it's not going to be easy to win another major. But that's what's going to be so satisfying when she finally does. We're in an era of big hitters - we talk about the pace of shots, from both Sabalenka and Anisimova," he said (via Sky Sports).

He also highlighted that since she can't gain height, all she can do is serve better.

"She can't get taller, she's not going to suddenly have a Rybakina serve that's going to get her as many free points. But that serve can get more accurate. It can get her set up to play a little bit better as time goes by," he added.

Raducanu reached the semifinal of the Citi Open, her best Tour-level outing in 2025.

Emma Raducanu once shared how she struggled following her return to the US Open in 2022

Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu made history as the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Major title when she triumphed at the US Open in 2021. However, her celebrations were often marred by negativity from tennis fans. In an August 2025 interview, the 22-year-old shared that she entered Flushing Meadows with a heavy heart in the years that followed, but now feels better equipped to handle it.

"I really struggled when I came back in 2022,” she said. “I didn't enjoy coming back here. When I won in 2021, I didn't know about this world of potential negativity and [people] bringing players down. That affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but [now], overall I enjoy what I'm doing day to day."

Raducanu and reigning US Open men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz partnered for the mixed doubles, but their run ended in the first round.

