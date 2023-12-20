"What kind of weed is Nick Kyrgios smoking" - Yevgeny Kafelnikov comes to Boris Becker's defense after feud between duo escalates

Tensions continue to run high between Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios as the verbal volleys between the pair see no end.

The dissension between the two began a few days ago when Kyrgios said to The Athletic that Becker and his era were slower compared to today's players. The Aussie added that it would be "absurd" to suggest that players from the six-time Grand Slam champion's generation will be able to compete well in current times.

Becker was quick to retaliate via the Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, saying that Kyrgios should be more respectful. The 56-year-old argued that today's tennis and players like Kyrgios are thriving and earning so much only because of the foundations laid by the players of the past.

Kyrgios hit back at the German, claiming that he's next to the Big 3 in bringing attention and fanfare to the sport.

While the feud continues to pick up pace, another tennis legend has entered the fray with harsh words of criticism for the 28-year-old Aussie. Yevgeny Kafelnikov, a two-time Grand Slam winner from Russia, berated Kyrgios on Twitter for picking a bone with the legendary Boris Becker.

Kafelnikov took a dig at Nick Kyrgios for never winning a Major, going on to urge him to be more respectful while speaking to someone of the stature of Becker.

Kafelnikov concluded by hilariously questioning Kyrgios about what weed he was "smoking," sparking a fury of comments from fans.

"Dude hasn’t won Slam in singles and comparing his impact to game of tennis to one of the BEST legend in our sport Boris Becker ?? What kind of weed is he smoking??" - Kafelnikov was quoted saying via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kafelnikov's condemnation of the Aussie is bound to set him off, and many expect Nick Kyrgios to fire back equally hard at the Russian.

Boris Becker takes an "OnlyFans" dig at Nick Kygrios

Amidst their ongoing squabble, Becker has taken a sly 'OnlyFans' dig at Nick Kyrgios.

“Speak to your OnlyFans about many things but tennis,” Becker said.

Nick Kyrgios proceeded to thank the German for his free publicity while reaffirming that shout-outs like this were only going to make him more money.

Kyrgios joined the creators' club a couple of weeks ago to create athlete content and to stay connected with the fans. When asked why he was doing it, he said that the decision to do it was a "no-brainer" and that he wanted to be a part of that revolution.

“They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct, and own content. That’s the future," Kyrgios said (via tennis.com).

His page is designed to be free to access.