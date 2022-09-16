Laver Cup 2022: All you need to know about Roger Federer's last tournament

The Laver Cup will be the final tournament where we will see Roger Federer play. The tournament first started in 2017 and has been held in each of the following years apart from 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after facing a lot of issues with his right knee over the past few years, having undergone three surgeries and rehabilitation to try and rectify it over nearly three years.

The Swiss is set to compete at the Laver Cup in London, which will start on September 23. He will represent a star-studded Team Europe, consisting of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and new World No. 2 Casper Ruud. The great Bjorn Borg will captain the side.

Team Europe will be up against Team World, who have Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who replaced John Isner, who is out for the rest of the season due to a broken left wrist. They will be led by John McEnroe.

This year's Laver Cup will be the fifth edition of the tournament and will be held in London on September 23-25. Both teams will have singles and doubles rubbers against one another, with one point being allotted for a win on Day 1, two on Day 2 and three for Day 3. The first team to reach 13 points is crowned the winner. If the score is tied at 12-12, a tiebreaker match will be contested to decide the winner.

Roger Federer has represented Team Europe in three of the last four Laver Cups

Roger Federer will represent Team Europe for the fourth time at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer represented Team Europe in each of the first three editions of the Laver Cup. In the inaugural tournament in 2017, the Swiss beat Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 and Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 7-6(6) [11-9].

He teamed up with Rafael Nadal for the first time and the pair beat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, [10-5].

The following year, Roger Federer once again won both of his singles matches, beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2 and John Isner 6-7(5), 7-6(6) [10-7]. He played two doubles matches, partnering with Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

With the former as his partner, Roger Federer lost to Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson. However, the Swiss and Alexander Zverev beat John Isner and Jack Sock.

Federer maintained his 100% win record in singles matches at the Laver Cup in 2019 as he beat Nick Kyrgios and John Isner in two thrilling encounters.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion partnered Alexander Zverev for the second straight year and beat Denis Shapovalov and Jack Sock. He then partnered Stefanos Tsitsipas and the pair lost to John Isner and Jack Sock.

Federer will look to put on a good showing in his final tournament and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup for the fifth straight edition.

