"What a match, Congratulations Iga, you did it"- Robert Lewandowski congratulates Iga Swiatek on French Open crown

Football superstar Robert Lewandowski congratulated compatriot Iga Swiatek on winning the French Open.

The 21-year-old won her second Grand Slam title by defeating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final. It was another dominant display from Swiatek, who now has 35 consecutive wins, equalling Venus Williams' record for the longest streak on the WTA tour this century.

Lewandowski, who will captain Poland in their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium on Wednesday, took time out of his schedule to watch the World No. 1 in action at the French Open final. The Bayern Munich striker was a special guest in Swiatek's box as he watched her win her sixth consecutive title this season.

Lewandowski took to Instagram to post a picture of the 21-year-old looking at him in amazement after her win.

"What a match! Congratulations Iga, you did it," Lewandowski captioned his post.

Swiatek was seen hugging Lewandowski as she celebrated the win with her family and coaching team.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski was in Paris to watch fellow Pole Iga Świątek win the French Open Robert Lewandowski was in Paris to watch fellow Pole Iga Świątek win the French Open 🇵🇱🎾 https://t.co/ELlm63JDpE

"I didn't know, and I'm happy about that because I would get so stressed" - Iga Swiatek on Robert Lewandowski's presence in the stands

Iga Swiatek said that she was unaware of Robert Lewandowski's presence in the stands

In her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked whether she knew of Robert Lewandowski's presence in the stands. The Pole responded in the negative, remarking that it was just as well because it would have stressed her out.

"I didn't know, and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek said. "Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow. He's been top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels, it's hard to believe that he actually came to watch me. I hope he liked it (smiling). I hope he's gonna come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed."

Swiatek produced scintillating tennis during the French Open and showed why she is the best player in the world by some distance.

After an impressive claycourt season that saw her triumph at the Italian Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, it will be interesting to see how the Pole fares during the grasscourt season, her least-favorite surface.

Swiatek is on the entry list for Wimbledon, which starts on June 27.

