What does Novak Djokovic have to do to become World No. 1 at US Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic is as close as humanly possible to regaining the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open. In fact, all the Serb has to do is win just one match at Flushing Meadows to confirm his position as the new No. 1 in the ATP rankings at the end of the tournament, regardless of how Alcaraz does.

The duo met each other in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, playing out an instant classic that went the way of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Courtesy of the 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) win, Djokovic not only won the 39th Masters 1000 trophy of his career but also closed the gap down with the Spaniard.

At this moment, Carlos Alcaraz has 9,815 ranking points to his name, while Djokovic has 9,795. The duo are both scheduled to appear next at the US Open, skipping the trip to Winston-Salem this week.

Alcaraz is the defending champion in New York, having won his maiden Grand Slam there last year after defeating Casper Ruud in the final. Djokovic, on the other hand, did not appear at the Grand Slam last season, having been denied entry into the US because of vaccine mandates.

As a result, while Alcaraz has no opportunity to gain any points in New York, Djokovic will gain 10 points just by being in the draw. A victory in the first round will give him 45 points, which is enough to take him to World No. 1.

"It was a perfect week in every sense" - Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati Tennis

Novak Djokovic was mighty thankful to the fans in the United States after his Cincinnati Open triumph, stating that it was "super nice" to see how they welcomed him back to the country after nearly two years.

He admitted that he wasn't quite sure how he would be received, only to be surprised by seeing a packed stadium just to witness his first practice session in Cincinnati.

"Amazing. As I said on the court, fans the entire week, for all the players, I mean, I can speak on my behalf, were super kind, nice, supportive. They welcomed me with their open arms. The first practice session I had... Full stadium. It was amazing," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

"Couple years not being in USA, obviously I didn't know the way I'm going to be accepted by the fans or welcomed. It was a perfect week in every sense. I just have obviously big, big thanks to say and to give to all of them," he added.

