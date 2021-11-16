"What Novak Djokovic has done over the past 10 years is a clear sign that he is the greatest of all time" - Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras has called Novak Djokovic the "greatest of all time" due to his series of remarkable achievements and prolonged consistency at the top of the sport.

Djokovic recently clinched a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 finish, and he was officially presented with a trophy after his first win at the ATP Finals on Monday. The Serb has now gone past childhood hero Pete Sampras' record haul of six year-end No. 1 trophies.

Novak Djokovic also equaled his closest rivals - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - in number of Majors won (20) at Wimbledon this year. But Djokovic himself has always given a lot of importance to the year-ending No. 1 record, repeatedly explaining how it rewards quality and consistency.

While speaking with ATP's Greg Garber about Novak Djokovic's latest record, Pete Sampras opined that the 34-year-old will appreciate his achievement of finishing No. 1 on seven occasions a lot more once he "gets older". Sampras also pointed out that such a feat is especially difficult in an era that consists of two other greats as well as several rising stars.

"Seven years, for him, I'm sure he sees it as a bonus to all the Majors that he’s won," Pete Sampras said. "But I think he'll appreciate it more as he gets older. He did it at a time where he dominated two of the greats, in Roger and Rafa, and he handled the next generation of players very well – all at the same time."

Pete Sampras went on to cite Novak Djokovic's sustained excellence over the past decade as a reason to consider him the GOAT.

"I do think what Novak's done over the past 10 years, winning the Majors, being consistent, finishing No. 1 for seven years, to me it's a clear sign that he is the greatest of all time," Sampras said.

The 14-time Major champion seemingly ran out of superlatives while describing Novak Djokovic's glittering career. Sampras did mention, however, that Djokovic has always shown a willingness to "change" and improve, which he believes is the cause of his ascent to greatness.

"What Novak's done over the past 10 years – I could give you all the adjectives, I mean, I don't know what to say," Sampras said. "He's willing to change, he's willing to learn about himself. He's always looking to get better."

Novak Djokovic was far from his current near-perfect self during his early years on tour. The Serb was mentally a lot more volatile, and physically he was nowhere close to the superhuman he is right now.

Sampras marveled at Djokovic's transformation over the years, describing it as "pretty cool" from the audience perspective.

"I've been so impressed with his transformation," Sampras said. "From being a very talented young athlete, mentally a little fragile, to being where he is today is just pretty cool to see it, just sitting and watching him from the couch."

"I could go on and on talking about Novak Djokovic's career" - Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras with Novak Djokovic at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open

Pete Sampras continued to wax lyrical about Novak Djokovic, claiming that the Serb is the ruler of men's tennis just the way he himself used to be. The American also believes that Djokovic's record of seven year-end No. 1 finishes will stand the test of time.

"I was 'The Man' for those number of years, and he's been 'The Man' even more so," Sampras said. "I think he's been more consistent, he's won more events, he's got more Majors. I could go on and on talking about his career. I don't think you will see [seven year-end No. 1s] again."

According to Sampras, tennis players are a special breed since they have to fend for themselves physically as well as mentally, unlike in team sports. Along with these traits, the 50-year-old also claimed a player must have the burning desire in themselves to become No. 1 - which he believes Novak Djokovic possesses.

"Unlike those team sports, you're on your own," Sampras said. "Mentally, if you're down in a match, you don't have anyone to bail you out. Coach can't tell you what to do. Tennis players have to have the whole package. I also think you need an attitude to stay No. 1. You wanted it, and it bothered you when someone else got it. I think Novak has that."

