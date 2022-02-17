What does Novak Djokovic's tennis calendar look like if he continues to remain unvaccinated?

Novak Djokovic shocked the world on Tuesday by announcing that he will not alter his stance on vaccination despite what happened in Australia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Serb declared that he did not mind missing out on future titles if it meant he could remain true to his principles of individual rights.

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," Djokovic said. "Would I [sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over my stance on the vaccine?] Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

The World No. 1 has paid the price once already, losing out on his participation at the 2022 Australian Open for the same reason. Rafael Nadal ended up leapfrogging the Serb in his absence, winning his 21st Grand Slam to become the outright leader in the three-pronged Slam race.

But what does the future have in store for Djokovic? Will the two-time winner be able to compete at the upcoming Roland Garros? What about Wimbledon and the US Open?

Based on all the information that is currently available, will the 20-time Grand Slam champion get a chance to increase that tally this year? Let's find out!

Roland Garros - Novak Djokovic does not fulfil the requirements for entry based on prior infection

Roland Garros' defending champion does not make the cut according to the latest rules

According to the latest rules, Novak Djokovic is at risk of being denied entry at Roland Garros. France authorized the use of "vaccine passes" earlier this year, and as a result, only people who are vaccinated will be allowed into public places such as sporting arenas.

There are also provisions in place to accept a recent COVID-19 infection in lieu of a pass. But according to the latest amendment to the law on February 16, the validity of a positive result drops after four months. This was originally a seven-month period.

The World No. 1 tested positive on December 16 in Serbia. This means that when the French Open kicks off on May 22, the defending champion will not be able to rely on his prior infection to override the mandate.

Wimbledon - no problems in sight for the defending champion

Wimbledon does not pose any immediate concerns for the defending champion.

England does not have any vaccination requirements for tourists. In fact, as of February 11, even the mandatory quaratine period that was in place earlier has been lifted. Only a negative COVID test result prior to travel is needed, along with another test two days after landing.

Things might change by the time Wimbledon kicks off on June 27, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a shot at defending his title in SW19 for the moment.

US Open - vaccination mandatory for entry into the US, but too soon to tell for the World No. 1

Novak Djokovic isn't allowed entry into the US right now but things might look different by September

As of now, only vaccinated persons are allowed entry into the USA. Novak Djokovic faces the same issue at the US Open that he faces at the upcoming Indian Wells Masters.

The final Grand Slam of the year, however, will take place more than six months later, in the first fortnight of September. It is too soon to predict how the landscape of vaccination mandates in America will look at that point. But as things stand, the 34-year-old's participation at Flushing Meadows is unlikely.

Other tournaments

Novak Djokovic's future in most tournaments across the year is up in the air at the moment

Dubai Tennis Championship (February 21-26): Novak Djokovic is confirmed to compete in the ATP 500 event. There is no existing vaccination requirement for Dubai and the Serb will be the top seed.

Indian Wells Masters (March 10-20): The five-time winner is part of the line-up announced by the tournament. But with strict vaccination requirements in place for anyone entering America, his participation is still up in the air. Interestingly, none of the promo banners from the tournament feature the World No. 1.

Miami Masters (March 23 to April 3): Tournament Director James Blake declared last month that the ATP 1000 event is open to Djokovic, provided he can enter America and undergo quarantine. If the 34-year-old is cleared for Indian Wells, he should be able to compete in Miami as well.

Monte-Carlo Masters (April 10-17): Tournament director Zeljko Franulovic remarked recently that as long as the 34-year-old meets France's health requirements, they will be happy to host him. As was the case with Roland Garros, Djokovic's four-month exemption based on a prior infection would have expired before the start of the tournament.

Belgrade Open (April 18-24): The World No. 1's participation at the event was confirmed by his uncle earlier this month. Since it is his home country, the ATP 250 event is guaranteed to host the Serb.

