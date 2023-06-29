What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2023? Everything you need to know about the cash increment at the grass-court major

The total prize pool for Wimbledon 2023 is £44,700,000, which is 11.2 percent from 2022 (£40,350,000). This is a new record for the grass-court Major.

The men's and women's singles champions will each get paid £2,350,000, which is £350,000, more than what they earned in 2022. The runner-up in the singles event will each pocket £1,175,000, while the losing semifinalists will receive £600,000 apiece.

The players who will be eliminated in the quarterfinals will each get paid £340,000, while those who will lose in the fourth round will pocket £207,000. Competitors who will be ousted in the third round will each earn £131,000.

Those who will be eliminated in the second round will each be paid £85,000 while the players who will only make it to the draw will receive £55,000 each.

The winning pairs in the men's and women's doubles events at Wimbledon will each pocket £600,000, a 10.7 percent increment from last year. The pair ending as the runner-up will be paid £300,000 while the pairs who were eliminated in the semifinals will each receive £150,000.

Ian Hewitt, the chairman of the All-England Club claimed that the motive behind the increased prize money was to return them to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2019.

"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events," Hewitt said.

"Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds at Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Cinch Championships

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek lead the seedings in the singles tournaments at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz regained the World No. 1 ranking by winning the Cinch Championships in London. The 20-year-old thus occupies the top spot at Wimbledon ahead of Novak Djokovic, who is second. This means that the two will not be able to meet one another unless they both reach the final.

Daniil Medvedev is seeded third at the men's singles event followed by Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas at fourth and fifth respectively.

Iga Swiatek ensured her place at the top of the WTA rankings by winning the French Open and she will be the top seed at Wimbledon. Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second while defending champion Elena Rybakina is the third seed. Jessica Pegula comes next in fourth followed by Caroline Garcia in fifth.

