"What a pure way of bookending the #GOAT's career" - Fans on Twitter react to heartwarming post by ESPN of Serena Williams' father and daughter

Tennis fans on Twitter had their emotions running high after ESPN posted a sentimental image of Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, juxtaposed with her daughter, Olympia. The image shows both Richard and Olympia taking photos of Serena Williams as she enters the court, using film cameras - with Richard's photo being in 1999 and Olympia's photo taken on Monday as Williams took to center court.

To add more significance to the Twitter post, Richards' photo was taken at the 1999 US Open where Williams won her first ever Grand Slam title - and Olympia's photo was taken at this year's US Open where her mother walked out on to the court for one of the last times of her illustrious career.

23 years after Williams won her first Major at the age of 17, the tennis icon is now aiming for her 24th major title and seventh US Open title at Flushing Meadows in a bid to tie Margaret Court on the all-time leaderboard.

Serena Williams claims opening round victory against Danka Kovinic at US Open

Serena Williams at the 2020 US Open

It was a day to remember for Serena Williams as she defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in straight sets to progress to the second round of the 2022 US Open. To add to the delight, Williams received a massive welcome from her home crowd as she walked out to center court in what will presumably be the last Grand Slam competition of her stellar career.

The 23-time major winner secured a comfortable victory against Kovinic, who is currently ranked 80th in the WTA rankings. Williams managed to win 6-3, 6-3 and is now set to face second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the tournament. Kontaveit cruised to a straight-sets victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in her opening round.

Since her return to the tour ahead of Wimbledon, the American has now won two out of five matches, with her sole win before the US Open coming at the Canadian Open over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round.

Regardless of where she finishes in this tournament, Williams will go down as one of the most decorated athletes of all time. From winning her maiden Major title as a teenager to her 23rd Major title against her sister Venus while being nine weeks pregnant with her daughter Olympia, the American has given tennis fans an abundance of memories.

