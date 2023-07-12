"What a quote from Novak Djokovic" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach applauds Serb's approach to pressure ahead of Wimbledon SF

23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic faced a formidable challenge during his 2023 Wimbledon campaign as he trailed for the first time in the tournament in the quarterfinals. The Serbian superstar eventually overcame Andrey Rublev in a long battle, emerging victorious with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 triumph to secure a spot in the semifinals.

In the on-court following his victory, Djokovic opened up about how pressure brings the best out of him, a sentiment that captured the attention of former Andre Agassi coach, Brad Gilbert.

“The pressure is paramount every single time, especially here, the Centre Court at Wimbledon. But at the same time, it just awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I have ever dreamed of, and inspires me to play my best tennis," Djokovic asserted.

Hailing the World No. 2 for his mentality, Gilbert tweeted:

"What a quote from @DjokerNole yesterday. Pressure awakens beautiful emotions in Me."

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course, I would consider myself favorite" - Novak Djokovic

The victory against Rublev not only propelled Djokovic to the Wimbledon semifinals for the 12th time but also allowed him to equal Roger Federer's record of reaching 46 Major semifinals in men's singles.

With this achievement, the former World No. 1 further solidified his position among the tennis elite, proving his consistency and longevity at the highest level on the grass courts. Awaiting Djokovic in the semifinals is eighth seed Jannik Sinner, who also emerged victorious against a Russian opponent, Roman Safiullin, on Tuesday.

In his press conference following the match, the reigning champion expressed his confidence in his pursuit of an eighth title at SW19, aiming to match Roger Federer's record at the prestigious grasscourt Major. Reflecting on his impressive track record at Wimbledon, he said:

"I mean, I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favorite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching other semifinal, so I do consider myself favorite, yes,"

Looking ahead to the challenge of taking on Sinner, the 36-year-old had words of praise for the young Italian, stating:

"He's a very complete player," he added. "Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. We both have two days to recover. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too. Let's see what happens.

