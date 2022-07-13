What racket does Novak Djokovic use? Has he ever changed his racket manufacturer? 

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic currently uses a Head racket known as PT113B. Its frame is completely different in specs to the Head Graphene 360+ Speed Pro but is painted in the same colors to look as similar as possible for marketing reasons.

PT113B isn't actually a racket, but rather a mold Head uses to produce this specific frame. While it has not been used to produce any retail rackets in a long time, the mold was used back in the early 2000s to produce the Ti/iRadical MP racket.

Early on in his career, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was sponsored by Wilson and used a Wilson racket up until 2008. The racket is known as the Wilson Blade Pro, arguably the best and most popular racket for serious amateur players.

In 2009, Novak Djokovic switched over to Head. However, in 2018, following a serious elbow problem and slump in form, the Serb sought out more change. Andre Agassi, who was coaching him part-time during this period, put Djokovic in touch with racket technician Roman Prokes of RPNY Tennis (a tennis store in New York) who worked with Head to tweak his setup.

This involved reducing the swing weight from 370g to 360g, reducing the static weight from 359g to 353g, extending the length of the racket to 27.1 inches, and altering the string pattern from 18 x 20 to 18 x 19. Results were immediate, with Djokovic dominating the tour and regaining the No. 1 ranking.

The PT113B mold is customized by Djokovic's racket technician as per the following requirements:

Head Size 95sq Length 27.1 Strung Weight 353 grams Balance 324mm (5pts HL) Swing Weight 360gm String Pattern 18x19 Dampener Yes Grip Style Head Finest Calfskin Leather Grip + 2 Overgrips Grip Size 4 3/8″ (L3) Grip Shape Head Rectangular TK57 Pallet

Fernando Verdasco, Kwon Son-woo, Karolina Muchova, and Anna Blinkova are other pros who use a similar frame.

Why does Novak Djokovic use this Racket?

Djokovic likes to take the ball early and hits relatively flat. He uses his flexibility to defend ridiculously well and backs it up with a very effective first serve.

For this style of play, the racket needs to be stable, which can only be done through weight. At 353 grams, the Serb has that in abundance. You need a denser string bed and a high swing weight to redirect the ball on a flatter trajectory. The 18 x 19 pattern and 360 gram swing weight offer exactly that.

Interestingly, Djokovic's old racket was even denser and had a higher swing weight. But the change to an 18 x 19 pattern has spaced the strings out more. The reduction in swing weight and the slightly extended racket length has given Djokovic more speed on his serve, which is one reason his serve has become even more effective in the last couple of years.

The adjustments to Novak Djokovic's latest racket have also reduced the strain on his elbow, which required surgery in 2018.

