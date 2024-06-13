What is Rafael Nadal's next tournament? Everything to know about the Spaniard's schedule ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Rafael Nadal recently revealed that he would feature next at the Nordea Open after choosing to skip the entirety of the grasscourt swing. He will be in action in Bastad, Sweden from July 8-21 at the ATP 250 tournament as he continues his push to represent Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on June 13 that he would be skipping what could be his last Wimbledon Championships ever to prioritize more practice on clay. The decision didn't come as a surprise to many, given all of his physical issues over the last couple of years.

His 2024 season too has been marred by injury and inconsistency so far. He was last seen at Roland Garros, where he was sent packing in the first round by fourth seed and eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev in straight sets. He holds a 7-4 overall match record this season and is 5-4 on the red dirt. His best results so far have been a quarterfinal run in Brisbane and a fourth-round exit in Madrid.

Despite an underwhelming year so far, the 38-year-old Spanish legend will look to turn things around in Bastad. Currently ranked as the World No. 264, Nadal has received a wild card for the event. That could mean he plays his first match as early as Monday or Tuesday (July 15-16).

Rafael Nadal is a former champion in Bastad

Rafael Nadal photographed at the 2024 French Open

Rafael Nadal famously lifted the crown in Bastad 18 years ago as a youngster. He debuted at the event in 2003 but finally won it on his third attempt.

After two quarterfinal runs in 2003 and 2004, Nadal went all the way in 2005, dropping just one set en route to the crown. He racked up impressive wins against former men's top 10 players, Juan Monaco, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Tommy Robredo, before ploughing through a three-set epic against former World No. 4 Tomas Berdych in the summit clash. He holds a 9-2 match record at the event.

With fond memories of the past, and with the hunger to finish on a high, we can expect Nadal to give it his all. Can it be the perfect swansong for the 'King of Clay,' or will injuries get the better of him once again? Only time will tell.

