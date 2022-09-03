"What a ride it has been, thank you for everything" - Former coach Patrick Mouratoglou hails Serena Williams post her US Open exit

Patrick Mouratoglou reacted to Serena Williams' tennis farewell after the American superstar bowed out in the third round of the 2022 US Open. An emotional Williams said her final goodbyes to the packed crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium after losing a thrilling three-set battle to Ajla Tomljanovic.

As the curtains drew on her 27-year-long professional career, Williams' former coach Mouratoglou took to social media to pay tribute to an illustrious career. The French coach posted a picture of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion celebrating and one with both of them practicing at the Australian Open.

Mourtaoglou hailed Williams' achievements over the years and wished her the best for the road ahead.

"What a ride it has been. Thank you for everything. I wish you the very best for the next chapter!" Mouratoglou wrote for Serena Williams on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Williams and Mouratoglou's 10-year coaching partnership ended on poor terms. While Williams was still undecided on her comeback, the duo called it quits in April this year before Mouratoglou signed with Simona Halep as part of her coaching team.

In an interview a few weeks later, Mouratoglou opened up on the discussions with Williams that led to the termination of their association. He said that with uncertainty looming around Williams' tennis future, he informed her a few weeks before Roland Garros that he would consider himself free if she didn't come to practice.

"I wanted to be fair to her and not be disappointed at the end of my career," Mouratoglou said on the same, as per Gazeta Sporturilor.

"I went to ask her what she was going to do. It wasn't very clear to her. I asked her if she wanted to go to Roland Garros. She told me she didn't know. It was six weeks before the tour. I told her I was waiting for her on Monday for training and if she didn't come I would consider myself free," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou and Serena Williams won 10 Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal, and multiple other titles during their association.

Juliet Bawuah @julietbawuah Serena Williams on playing a Grand Slam without former coach of 10 years Patrick Mouratoglou in her box.



Queen of shade🤣

Serena Williams on playing a Grand Slam without former coach of 10 years Patrick Mouratoglou in her box. Queen of shade🤣 https://t.co/DC2CieFwmP

"Just not sure if that was my last moment or not" - Serena Williams after US Open loss

2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams did not declare whether the 2022 US Open was indeed her final career tournament. While she suggested that she was happy with her level of play a few matches into her comeback and that she would have preferred a better ending to her career, she is ready for a new chapter in her life.

"(I) don't know (if it was my last match)," Serena Williams said in a press conference after her match on Friday. "I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though (smiling). But yeah, you know what, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Making it a different moment I think is much better. Yeah, and it takes a lot of work to get here. Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that."

"I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," said Williams. "Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking," she added.

Williams also stated that she will take some time to unwind after a busy American hardcourt swing. She then plans to spend more time with the family and her daughter Olympia, in particular.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan