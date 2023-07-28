Feliciano Lopez has weighed in on the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) debate, stating that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have to be commended for their influence on the sport and inspiring future generations.

Lopez admitted that there are two conversations to be had about the GOAT debate -- one about who has the most number of titles and one about who has brought out the most emotions in fans through the years. The first conversation, objective as it is, has but one winner: Novak Djokovic.

The Serb has won more Grand Slams (23) than both Nadal (22) and Federer (20), and has won more Masters 1000 title than any other man in history. He also has occupied the World No. 1 spot for longer than any other player, man or woman, in the history of the sport.

The second conversation, however, is far more subjective, and Lopez feels Nadal and Federer have to be considered the winners in that particular category. Hailing the duo for their "most incredible" rivalry, one which saw them play 40 matches of exquisite brilliance, the Spaniard asserted that they have been able to leave a long-lasting impact on tennis than anyone else.

"There is a lot of talk about who is the best in history. One is the (debate) of titles. Another is one of those who consider who is better based on the emotions that it has been able to bring him, on what he has experienced while he watched his matches on television, on what he has been able to inspire future generations. What Federer and Nadal have done for tennis seems hard to beat," Lopez said.

"It's something out of the ordinary. It has surely been the most incredible, longest-lasting rivalry, the one that has been able to inspire the greatest number of people in the world. That's one thing," Lopez added.

Feliciano Lopez also remarked that the love and affection that fans around the world have for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is incomparable, saying:

"Another thing is the numbers, the tournaments won, the weeks as number one in the world. That is already another different debate. The affection and love that people around the world have for Rafa and for Federer is second to none."

"Roger Federer on the court imposed his dominance because he overwhelmed you with his tennis" - Feliciano Lopez

2019 Australian Open - Day 7

Interestingly, Feliciano Lopez met Roger Federer 13 times on tour before the Swiss hung up his racquet last year, but could not manage a single win against the former World No. 1. Expanding on that, the 41-year-old emphasized that Federer's dominance on the court stemmed from his ability to overwhelm opponents with his tennis.

While Lopez admitted that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was a mental beast, the same as the other members of the Big-4, he felt that Federer had the sheer quality of tennis that made him harder for him to play against than the others.

"He normally prevailed for his quality as a tennis player. Mentally he has been very strong, a beast. All three, even all four, because I include Murray, are mentally on a different level," Feliciano Lopez said.

"Federer on the court imposed his dominance because he overwhelmed you with his tennis. He was so good that you couldn't play at the rhythm that he imposed on you: a different ball speed, a rhythm and a beastly intensity of play," he added.

