  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • National Bank Open - Toronto
  • "What's a girl supposed to do?" - Controversy erupts at Canadian Open as Carson Branstine makes frustrations clear with 'clear mistake' in 1R loss

"What's a girl supposed to do?" - Controversy erupts at Canadian Open as Carson Branstine makes frustrations clear with 'clear mistake' in 1R loss

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:54 GMT
Carson Branstine at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada (Source: Getty)
Carson Branstine at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada (Source: Getty)

American-born Canadian player and model Carson Branstine slammed the electronic line calling system in place at the WTA 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. Branstine's criticism stemmed from a contentious moment during her first-round loss at the tournament to Maria Sakkari. The 24-year-old also clashed with a couple of fans over the incident.

Ad

On Monday, July 28, Branstine, currently ranked at World No. 191 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, locked horns with former No. 3 Sakkari on Centre Court at Montreal's IGA Stadium. The Greek registered a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 victory to secure her progress to the second round of the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt event.

However, at a crucial juncture of the contest, a point was controversially awarded to Maria Sakkari. The Greek hit a deep backhand that appeared to land out, but there was no out call from the electronic line calling system. Carson Branstine returned Sakkari's shot with a backhand of her own, but the Canadian's shot was well out, and the point went to the Greek.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the aftermath of the result, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) called out the decision and also shared a video of the controversial moment.

"Video review needs to be better. This is a joke. Branstine lost such a crucial point. Sakkari got away with big point here," the fan wrote.

Later, Branstine took notice of the video and delivered her own reaction, opining that she should have been allowed to at least replay the point. The American-born Canadian wrote:

Ad
"They didn’t let me replay this clear mistake by the electronic line call because I played the shot after…BRUH obviously I tried to play the shot the damn thing didn’t call the ball out 😭 what’s a girl supposed to do"
Ad

Carson Branstine clashes with fans over electronic line calling criticism

Carson Branstine (Source: Getty)
Carson Branstine (Source: Getty)

After noticing Carson Branstine's criticism of the electronic line calling system at the 2025 National Bank Open, a tennis fan on X claimed that the backhand from Maria Sakkari had landed in, writing:

Ad
"Ball was in, with half a milimeter, but in"

However, Branstine was having none of it, and the 24-year-old fired back.

"Did you forget to do your physics homework because the ball didn’t bounce yet in this image and there is already space between the ball and line if you put your glasses on 🙃," Branstine wrote.
Ad
Ad

Another fan also had a go at the Canadian, opining that her future on the WTA Tour is ill-fated.

"Everytime Carson Branstine plays, i cheer for whoever is on the other side of the net. Dont think we will be seeing much of her in the near future though," the fan stated.

Once more though, Branstine had a response.

"1) why im just girl 2) you will be seeing me 3) good vibes only," the WTA No. 191 replied.
Ad

Carson Branstine made her WTA Tour-level main-draw debut earlier this year at the Libema Open. She also qualified for the women's singles main draw at the Wimbledon Championships, where she suffered a first-round loss to reigning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications