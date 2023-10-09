Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has posted a picture of Neal Skupski casually posing with a bronze statue of him.

Murray was recently seen in action in the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 6-3, 6-2 at the hands of Roman Safiullin in the first round.

On Monday, October 9, Neal Skupski posted a black and white picture of him posing with a statue of his compatriot in Shanghai. The statue of Murray had a historic and modern touch as it showcased the Brit in a warrior avatar, posing with a racket in hand.

Skupski had his left hand over the shoulder of Murray’s statue. The 36-year-old found the photo of Skupski hilarious as he re-posted it in his story with a witty caption asking what the fellow Brit's left hand was up to.

“What’s your left hand doing nelly? @nealskupski boshhh,” Murray wrote.

Neal Skupski in Shanghai

The statue was installed as part of a ritual in Shanghai, where they make a statue of every player who wins a singles title. Andy Murray added his name to the list after he won the 2010 Shanghai Masters.

The three-time Major winner, however, is currently having a tough time on court, crashing out in the second rounds of Wimbledon and the US Open this year. He also lost in the second round in Zhuhai before his opening-round defeat in Shanghai.

Andy Murray checked the umpire's chair in Shanghai during a pre-tournament practice session

2023 China Open - Day 3

The former World No. 1 couldn’t keep himself from playfully testing an un-reserved umpire’s seat during a pre-tournament practice session before the Shanghai Masters.

Chair umpires at the lone ATP Masters 1000-level event in China enjoy the utilities of overseeing the match while sitting on an electronic chair. They elevate to the top with just a push of a button as the umpires don't have to climb their way up to the seat.

This innovative chair got Andy Murray curious and he couldn’t resist experiencing the perks of an electronic umpire's chair.

While on break during his practice session, the Brit took a closer look at the chair. After inspecting for a while, he took a seat and pressed a button to elevate the chair. Seeing the seat rise higher, Murray could not hold back his amusement.

Murray assessed the microphone, and mechanisms for a while before bringing himself down. He then went on to re-join his practice like he did nothing.