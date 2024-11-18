What's next for Jannik Sinner after ATP Finals 2024 title triumph?

Jannik Sinner continued his winning ways as he secured his eighth title of the season at the ATP Finals 2024. He didn't drop a set throughout the tournament and beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final to hoist the winner's trophy at the year-end championships for the first time.

However, Sinner won't have a lot of time to rest on his laurels. He will head to Spain to represent his country in the Davis Cup Finals to conclude his season. The tournament will be held from November 19-24 at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain.

Sinner was instrumental in Italy's title-winning run last year, the country's second triumph at the Davis Cup and the first since 1976. He won all of his singles and doubles ties, including a crucial win against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, after having lost to the Serb in the final of the ATP Finals a few days ago.

Italy will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals on November 21, with Sinner slated to face Sebastian Baez. A win will pit the Italians against either the USA or Australia in the semifinals on November 23. If they advance to the final, then they could face one of the four teams: Germany, Canada, Spain, or the Netherlands. As the World No. 1, he will be the key to the Italians' fortunes once again.

Jannik Sinner has compiled an impressive record at the Davis Cup in a short span

Jannik Sinner with his teammates at the Davis Cup Finals 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Since making his Davis Cup debut in 2021, Jannik Sinner has notched up a 9-1 record in singles. While Italy lost in the quarterfinals in 2021, he remained unbeaten in all three of his singles matches.

Sinner extended his winning streak at the Davis Cup to five matches by winning his next two singles ties during the qualifiers in 2022. He secured his sixth win on the trot by beating Francisco Cerundolo in the group stage. He then tasted defeat for the first time a couple of days after going down to Mikael Ymer.

Sinner resumed his winning ways at last year's Davis Cup Finals by winning all three of his singles matches, along with both of his doubles ties as well. With an impressive 70-6 record this year, the Italian will spearhead their title defense. The Italians are gunning to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Czech Republic did the same in 2012 and 2013.

