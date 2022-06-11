"What’s striking is that except for net play Serena Williams is in contention for every category" - Tennis fans react to Kim Clijsters picking her perfect tennis player

Many fans believe Serena Williams' game is unmatched in most aspects of tennis, right from her often unplayable serve to her mental toughness. Reacting to former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters' formation of her 'perfect tennis player', many fans on Twitter believe Williams is the best in most categories, if not all.

Clijsters recently picked her dream player across certain elements of the game, including forehand, backhand, serve, return game, net play, and mental toughness. The Belgian picked just one aspect of Serena Williams' game for her perfect player - the serve.

Fans reacted to the same and some of them opined that Williams is an automatic pick for most categories.

"What’s striking is that except for net play Serena is in contention for every category," said another post.

"Serena should play this game and pick herself for all the categories," David Kane wrote on Twitter.

Another fan expressed that the American superstar is the mentally strongest player ever due to her record at every level of the professional game.

"I would say #Serena is mentally tough too. Her record in Slams, 1000s, 500s, Olympics, and Year End; and doubles, plus BJK Cup (formerly Fed Cup) proves that to be true. Just my two cents!"

Clijsters was quick to respond with the name of the younger of the Williams sisters when asked about the serve. She picked former players, including herself, in most categories, but went on to pick current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for mental toughness. Certain fans expressed their views on the same.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova - whose net play is second to none as per Clijsters - also reacted to Clijsters' pick.

It's safe to say that Serena Williams is a fan favorite for this category as well. With 23 Grand Slams and many other titles to her name, the American has dominated from long stretches on the tour. She also overcame a life-threatening illness a few years ago, winning many titles post recovery.

Meanwhile, another fan threw Maria Sharapova in the mix too for mental toughness.

There were many agreements as well with Clijsters selecting Iga Swiatek in the mental toughness department. The Polish superstar is currently dominating the WTA circuit.

When Iga Swiatek surpassed Serena Williams' 34-match unbeaten streak

Clijsters' selection of Swiatek probably had a lot to do with the 21-year-old Polish player's incredible unbeaten run, which is still going on.

With the 2022 French Open title, the top-ranked player in the world recorded her 35th consecutive victory on tour. She surpassed Serena Williams' 34-match run back in 2013. Swiatek has now won 6 titles in a row and did not drop a single set in any of the six finals, stamping her authority when it mattered most.

The two-time Grand Slam champion recently expressed her thoughts on breaking Serena Williams' record, which she regards as the toughest thing to do in tennis.

"It may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it's something special. Because I always wanted to have some kind of a record. In tennis, it's pretty hard after Serena's career. Doing something better than Serena kind of, it's the best thing you can get in tennis, basically, after what she's done for so many years," Swiatek said on the same.

She also tied the record set by Venus Williams, who is the only other player since the turn of the century to win 35 straight matches.

