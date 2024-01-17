"What's wrong with that guy?", "Why is he always pissed" - Elena Rybakina & coach Stefano Vukov's animated exchange at Australian Open upsets fans

Elena Rybakina's apparent heated exchange with her coach Stefano Vukov at the 2024 Australian Open has left tennis fans perturbed and concerned.

Rybakina, who was the runner-up at last year's Australian Open, made a strong start to her campaign in Melbourne. The Kazakh displayed her resilience, saving three set points in the opening set to claim a 7-6(6), 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova in one hour and 33 minutes.

Beyond her victory, Elena Rybakina also courted attention for her post-match interaction with her coach, Stefano Vukov. A video capturing her cool-down routine in the player's gym revealed a seemingly heated exchange between the pair.

Rybakina and Vukov appeared to be locked in an argument, prompting the Croatian to walk off in apparent frustration before returning to resume the discussion.

Vukov has frequently come under fire from tennis fans for his behavior during Rybakina's matches. The Croatian was previously criticized for causing disruptions during the World No. 3's third-round defeat to Sorana Cirstea at the 2023 US Open.

Vukov also elicited outrage by yelling at the Kazakh during her semifinal clash against Victoria Azarenka at last year's Australian Open. It is worth mentioning that the World No. 3 came to her coach's defense following the backlash over his conduct at the Melbourne Slam.

Given Vukov's history of contentious behavior, tennis fans did not take kindly to his heated exchange with Elena Rybakina.

"What's wrong with that guy??," a fan commented.

"He will never beat the allegations," another fan wrote.

Several fans raised questions about the Croatian's seemingly angry and argumentative demeanor, especially considering the World No. 3 had emerged victorious in her match.

"Why is this guy always pissed like she just won, can you not be normal for a minute?" a fan posted.

"Your player has just won a tough match against a tough opponent, the last thing she wanted to do is argue with you," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Elena Rybakina to take on Anna Blinkova in Australian Open 2R

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Elena Rybakina will continue her Australian Open campaign against Anna Blinkova in the second round. The Russian booked her place against Rybakina by claiming a 6-2, 6-4 win over Cristina Bucsa.

Blinkova holds a 1-0 lead in her head-to-head record against the World No. 3, having defeated the Kazakh 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in their sole previous encounter at St. Petersburg in 2017.

If Elena Rybakina emerges victorious against the Russian, she will take on the winner of the match between Tatjana Maria and Jasmine Paolini in the third round of the Major.