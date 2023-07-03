Novak Djokovic cruised through to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory against Pedro Cachin in a rain-interrupted opening-round match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3.

After being tested early under challenging conditions, Djokovic, who is aiming for a record-equalling eighth men's title at SW19, came into his own.

The World No. 2, who hasn't lost a match at Center Court since 2013, affirmed that Wimbledon was like a second home while also adding that it was his childhood dream to win the "biggest and most imporant tennis tournament in the world."

"What a second home to have. It doesn't get much better than Wimbledon in terms of history and tradition. I have said it many times throughout my career that coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to win it." he stated during an on-court interview after the win.

The second seed stressed that he was "blessed" to have realised this dream and revealed that he never took a match or moment at Wimbledon for granted.

"The childhood dream came true in 2011. Each year, I come back and I relive those momories and I connect with that young boy dreaming in Serbia to win the biggest and most imporant tennis tournament in the world."

"So, I try not to spend any match, any minute on the court here for granted. I am definitely blessed so it's a wonderful feeling to be here," Novak Djokovic added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will now face Jordan Thompson of Australia in the second round.

"This is the holy grail, the temple of tennis" - Novak Djokovic after first-round win at Wimbledon

Djokovic mops up in the presence of Wimbledon officials

Novak Djokovic, whose early double-fault in the opening set allowed Pedro Cachin to veer ahead briefly, commented on the rain-induced break after the match.

After being broken in the third game, Djokovic rallied to draw level at 2-2 before taking the first set. However, the 90-minute rain delay that followed led to an unusual spectacle and a bit of frustration for the 36-year-old.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen mopping up portions of the surface even as Wimbledon officials looked on before hand-held machines were brought on to the court.

Referring to Wimbledon as the "holy grail" of tennis, Novak Djokovic quipped that he usually came out with racquets and not towels. When asked if his match against Cachin was the weirdest that he had played at SW19, the Serb stated that it "probably" was but in a "good way."

"Probably (the weirdest match I've had), but in a good way. I think it was definitely frustrating for the crowd waiting for us to come out on court," the seven-time champion said.

"The conditions were not great under the roof - it was still slippery. This is the holy grail, the temple of tennis. This court really is something special. When I come out, I usually come out with racquets, not towels," Djokovic stated with a smile.

Novak Djokovic is also seeking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon this year.

