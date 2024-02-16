What does Serena Williams' new baby's name mean? Everything you need to know about the origins behind Adira River Ohanian

Serena Williams' second daughter's name is Adira, which is Hebrew for “noble, majestic, mighty and powerful."

Williams announced her second pregnancy in 2023 and gave birth to her daughter Adira in August of the same year. Her husband Alexis Ohanian penned a heartwarming note on Instagram to announce the birth of the couple's second child. Ohanian said that he would never forget the moment he introduced Adira to his older daughter Olympia.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT," Ohanian wrote.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea," he added.

Not long after giving birth to her second daughter, Serena Williams claimed that having two kids was difficult and expressed her respect for those parents who were in a similar situation to her.

"Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect," the American wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis in August 2022 and that year's US Open was the final tournament of her career. She competed in both the doubles and singles events, exiting in the opening round in the former, where Venus Williams was her partner.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion reached the third round of the singles draw after defeating Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit where she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married for over six years

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at an MLS match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been together since 2015 when they first met in Rome, Italy. The former was competing at the Italian Open at the time where she went on to lose in the third round.

Williams and Ohanian got married in New Orleans in November 2017, two months after their first daughter Olympia was born. The former World No. 1 had taken a break from tennis at the time due to her pregnancy.

That year, she won the Australian Open while two months pregnant, beating her sister Venus Williams in the final in straight sets. Serena Williams returned to the sport in 2018 and went on to reach four Grand Slam finals afterwards, two each at Wimbledon and the US Open.

