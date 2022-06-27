"What she has shown is she is very much aware of her own individuality and what works for her, I think it’s for her to keep doing her" - Johanna Konta's advice for Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu received some important tidbits of advice from fellow Brit Johanna Konta as she gets set to play at Wimbledon for the first time since her incredible US Open triumph last year. The former player believes that rising star Raducanu should just "keep doing her" and focus on her individuality.

Emma Raducanu will play her first-ever match on the iconic Centre Court at Wimbledon, a year since making the fourth round of her main-draw debut at Wimbledon.

Speaking during a recent interview with TalkSport, Konta was glad to see Raducanu's awareness regarding her own individuality and urged her to keep focusing on the same.

“What she has shown is she is very much aware of her own individuality and what works for her. I think it’s for her to keep doing her," Konta said

Konta believes Raducanu should digest the experience of playing on Centre Court in her own unique way, without worrying too much about the occasion. The former British No. 1 opined that every player goes through distinctive experiences while playing in Wimbledon's showpiece arena.

“I would say for her to do her own thing and digest it in the way it applies to her. It’s so individual, no two players have the same career or go out and play the same matches. It really is personal," added Konta.

The former World No. 4 had similar advice for the current British No. 1 regarding her coaching situation. Raducanu and her team have split with a number of coaches in the last year and she is currently without a consistent coach on the tour.

Konta feels that the 19-year-old should be given her space to make these decisions and once again stressed that no two players have the exact same career in every way.

“It’s a very personal choice and not one size fits all. It’s important for people to have room to express their own individuality in terms of what works for their career."

“It’s not my place to be judgmental or even have an opinion on that, just because, as a former player, I know how judgmental the outside world can be on your choices on your own individuality when it comes to your own career. Quite frankly, unless you’re in it then no one else has an idea," Konta explained.

Emma Raducanu's projected path at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu will open her Wimbledon campaign against World No. 46 Alison Van Uytvanck ahead of a potential second-round clash against French Open doubles champion Caroline Garcia. The Brit could then face former US Open finalist Madison Keys in the third round.

If Raducanu can make it through to the second week of Wimbledon once again, she could then face 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the fourth round. Raducanu might then have to overcome the top-3 seeds to win the title as newly crowned World No. 2 Ons Jabuer looms large in the quarterfinals, while 2nd seed Annet Kontaveit is a potential semifinal opponent. She could then face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

Emma Raducanu's impressive Wimbledon campaign last year was cut short midway through her fourth-round match as she had to retire due to sickness. This year, the youngster will hope that her recent injury issues do not resurface during the tournament.

