"What a sore loser; "She just lost, she is allowed that" - Tennis fans divided over Iga Swiatek's handshake with Jelena Ostapenko after US Open exit

Iga Swiatek unexpectedly lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the US Open. Her post-match handshake with Ostapenko has now divided tennis fans on the internet and led to contrasting opinions.

The Pole was one of the favorites to lift the title, having won the US Open last year. En route to the fourth round, Swiatek bageled her opponents twice and dropped just nine games in her first three matches.

The top seed won the first set against Jelena Ostapenko as well, but the Latvian made an incredible comeback to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

After losing to Ostapenko, Iga Swiatek shook hands with her near the net. However, some tennis fans called out the World No. 1 for the brief handshake as it seemed to be 'cold.'

Opinions were divided, though, as a few tennis fans jumped to her defense and said others were just trying to make up stories about her.

"Some of you love to make this made up sh*t about Iga all the time lmfao."

Another fan wrote that Swiatek was allowed a bad handshake given she just lost the match.

"She just lost, she is allowed that."

Some fans were visibly surprised at those who claimed that the Pole's handshake was bad.

"what the f*** are you talking about," one fan wrote.

On the other hand, a group of fans labeled Swiatek as unfriendly after she lost a match.

One tennis fan didn't mince their words as they called the Pole 'a sore loser,' and even called the handshake 'pathetic.'

"What a sore loser. Pathetic handshake. Penko owns her."

Here are some more reactions from sets of fans:

Following her US Open fourth-round victory, Jelena Ostapenko now holds a 4-0 head-to-head advantage against Iga Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka replaces Iga Swiatek as World No. 1

With her exit from the US Open, Iga Swiatek is set to be replaced by reigning Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings. The Belarusian is currently World No. 2 and will achieve the top spot for the first time in her career.

Sabalenka will overtake the Pole after the US Open and become the 29th woman to attain the No. 1 spot rankings. She had come very close to dethroning Swiatek earlier this year, but failed to do so.

Swiatek achieved the top spot in the singles rankings in April 2022 and had held it since then. She will be replaced by Sabalenka on September 11.