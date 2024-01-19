"What a sweetie" - Serena Williams' ex-coach lauds Elena Rybakina for sportsmanship after losing to Anna Blinkova in Australian Open 2024 thriller 

Former Australian tennis pro and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has lauded Elena Rybakina for her sportsmanship after her second-round match against Anna Blinkova at the 2024 Australian Open

On Thursday, January 19, Rybakina and Blinkova were involved in the longest tie-breaker in the history of Grand Slam singles. After two hours and 46 minutes, it was Blinkova who had the last laugh with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(20) at the Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina, the runner-up of the women’s singles last year at Melbourne Park, tried to stay alive with all her might, but in the end, she had to return empty-handed. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was stupendous in tie-breaks last year, but failed to get past the finish line this time around.

Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Rybakina for giving Blinkova a warm hug despite facing the heartbreaking defeat in front of a packed house.

“Look at Elena Rybakina’s face here! I mean what a sweetie! Loses an epic match and hugs her opponent with this face," Stubbs wrote on her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs via Instagram stories

Anna Blinkova eyes new personal feat at the Australian Open 2024

Anna Blinkova in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Anna Blinkova is set to take part in the third round of a Grand Slam for the fourth time and her first at the Australian Open. She played in the Round of 32 at the 2019 and 2023 French Open and 2023 Wimbledon, but failed to advance further every other time.

Blinkova will be up against No. 26 seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round on Saturday, January 20, at the Show Court Arena.

The Russian's match against Elena Rybakina ebbed and flowed throughout. In the first set, Blinkova converted the only break point that she got to win. She also broke her opponent’s serve two times, but Rybakina hit back with two breaks to take the match into the deciding set.

At 1-1 in the third and final set, Blinkova put Rybakina under pressure with an early break. With the scoreline at 3-4 against her, Rybakina earned the break back to give herself some breathing space.

However, immediately, Anna Blinkova clinched yet another break and got the chance to serve out the set and the match. Thereafter, Rybakina held her nerve to force the match into the tiebreaker that took almost forever to finish.

The 25-year-old struggled with her second serves as she made six double faults and had a winning percentage of 30, but she did not let them affect her. Rybakina churned out 44 winners, but her efforts went in vain.