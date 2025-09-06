What tennis racket is Amanda Anisimova using at US Open 2025? All you need to know

Amanda Anisimova booked her spot in the final of the US Open 2025 with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 comeback win over Naomi Osaka. She's into her second Major final following her runner-up finish at Wimbledon a couple of months ago. Her performance in the final at the All England Club was memorable for the wrong reasons, going down 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek.

However, Anisimova avenged that loss to Swiatek by beating her in the quarterfinals of the US Open. She will now take on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash on Saturday, September 6. She has cut through the field with her trusted racket from Wilson, and will aim to do so one more time.

Anisimova currently uses the Wilson Blade 98 range of rackets, with the 16x19 string pattern. This range of rackets offers higher launch potential along with greater spin control. The company has launched a limited edition of this range for the US Open, the Wilson Blade 98 16x19 v9.

This range has a sub-330 swingweight, providing it with incredible speed while simultaneously absorbing the incoming power from your opponent's shots. It also uses the Direct Connect Technology, joining the butt cap directly into the carbon fiber handle for increased stability.

It also makes use of the StableFeel technology, providing more stability and raw power by introducing a firmer layup compared to previous versions. This Wilson Blade 98 16x19 v9 is priced at $269. It is available for sale on their official website and stores, along with other sporting warehouses offering tennis goods.

The new improvements further accentuate the game of big-hitters, making this the perfect weapon of choice for the likes of Anisimova. After throwing a stinker in her maiden Major final, the American will be keen to redeem herself in front of her home crowd.

Amanda Anisimova to face Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova will take on a familiar rival for the US Open 2025 title, going up against defending champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The American will be feeling quite confident of her chances this time considering her 6-3 advantage in this rivalry.

Anisimova won their most recent meeting at this year's Wimbledon, ousting Sabalenka in the semifinals with a three-set victory. The latter won their other encounter this year at the French Open prior to that in straight sets.

Even though Anisimova leads their head-to-head, a bulk of her wins came at the beginning of their rivalry. Sabalenka has won three of their last five meetings, including one to the Australian Open 2024 title. The two have engaged in some entertaining contests before, and with a title on the line, their upcoming showdown could be their very best.

