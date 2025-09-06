What tennis racket is Aryna Sabalenka using at US Open 2025? All you need to know

Aryna Sabalenka is back at the US Open final in 2025 as the Belarusian won a tough three-set match against home favorite Jessica Pegula in the semifinal on September 4 (Thursday). The top seed has been in phenomenal form, and this is her third Major final of this year, after she reached the summit clashes in Melbourne and Paris.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka has used a Wilson racket for quite some time now, and she usually plays with the Wilson Blade 98 v9 model. However, for New York this year, the World No. 1 has used a more customised version of the model, known as the "Fighter editions", which has a new-look flame-design theme, along with having a tiger tattoo resembling the one the Belarusian has on her own arm.

As far as other properties go, Sabalenka's Fighter Edition racket has a 16x19 string pattern compared the the usual 18x20 one that the original model of the 98 v9 model has. The newer model has a weight of 324 grams and uses Luxillon ALU Power 125 silver tennis string along with a brand-new 'StableFeel" technology that enables the player to get a better feel for her shots, and provides more resistance to absorb the power of the opponents' returns with higher control.

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka faces Amanda Anisimova in the final battle for the New York crown on Saturday (September 6).

This is the third consecutive US Open final for Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka at the post-match press conference at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

The US Open has been the best-performing Slam for Aryna Sabalenka in her career, as he has a 33-6 win-loss record at the New York Major. She came close to the title back in 2021 and 2022, but has had close semifinal losses against the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek, respectively.

Ad

Sabalenka reached her maiden US Open final in 2023, having beaten the likes of Daria Kasatkina, Zheng Qinwen, and Madison Keys to reach the final, where she lost to Coco Gauff in the final. She repeated her performance in 2024, reaching the final with notable wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Elise Mertens, Zheng Qinwen, and Emma Navarro reach the final. This time around, the Belarusian took the final step, winning the title with a win over Jessica Pegula in the final.

In her last three Major finals, Sabalenka has faced an American opponent, and that is the case once more as she is slated to face Amanda Anisimova at the US Open 2025 final. The American has a 6-3 lead in the head-to-head advantage against the top seed, having beaten her at the Wimbledon semifinal this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More