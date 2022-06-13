What are the Tennis tournaments that will take place this week? Where will the top players compete?

We are in for another exciting dose of tennis action during the grass-court season with four tournaments taking place this week.

Many of the world's top players will be in action, including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at all the tennis tournaments that are scheduled to take place this week.

Queen's Club Championships

The 119th edition of the prestigious Queen's Club Championships will take place in London this week. Only two of the Top-10 tennis players, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini, will be competing in the event.

The latter won the competition last year by defeating Cameron Norrie in the final. Having won the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Berrettini will be among the favorites to win the Queen's Club Championships in 2022 as well.

Casper Ruud reached the French Open final and is capable of challenging for the title in London. Another contender for the title is two-time champion Marin Cilic, who is on track for a resurgence this season.

The likes of Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov are also in the mix when it comes to challenging for the Queen's Club Championships.

Halle Open

The Halle Open is the second ATP 500 competition taking place this week. This year, four out of the Top 10 tennis players will be taking part. These include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Medvedev suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the Libema Open and will be keen to win his second grass-court title in Halle. Tsitsipas has a 50% win percentage on grass and will try to improve his record on the surface with a good run in the competition.

Andrey Rublev is the third seed and last year's losing finalist, and he will aim to go one further this time. The Russian has beaten the likes of Medvedev and Tsitsipas before so he will fancy his chances of triumphing in Halle.

The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz should not be written off as they could also produce some brilliant moments and have a good run in the tournament. Reigning champion Ugo Humbert will have a tough task defending his title.

German Open

The German Open is the first WTA 500 event on grass. This year marks the 95th edition of the tournament and five of the Top-10 women's tennis players on the planet will compete.

Unfortunately, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had to withdraw from the competition due to a shoulder problem.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon. Due to a recurrent discomfort I am feeling in my shoulder, unfortunately I need to withdraw from the bett1open in Berlin. I'm sorry I will not be able to play there. I will focus on recovery and rest in order to be ready for Wimbledon.

The Pole's absence blows the competition wide open with a number of players now capable of contending for the title.

Ons Jabeur suffered a first-round exit at the French Open and will look to make up for that by doing well at the German Open. Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka could also challenge for the title.

Coco Gauff and Daria Kasatkina will aim to have a good run in Berlin, while eighth seed Belinda Bencic reached the final of the tournament last year and will try to go one further this time. Reigning champion Liudmila Samsonova has a tough task ahead.

Birmingham Classic

The WTA 250 event is in its 40th edition, and takes place at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham. Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko are the top two seeds at the Birmingham Open but the likes of Petra Kvitova and Camila Giorgi should not be written off.

We'll see a new winner crowned this year after defending champion Ons Jabeur chose to skip the event and compete at the German Open instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far