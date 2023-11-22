"What an utter a**" - Martina Navratilova slams ex-Barack Obama adviser for anti-Palestine & Islamophobic comments towards New York street vendor

Martina Navratilova criticized Stuart Seldowitz, a former adviser to Barack Obama, for making anti-Palestine and Islamophobic remarks towards a food vendor in New York.

A video has been circulating on social media where Seldowitz can be seen standing in front of a food truck while holding up two button pins. One of the pins held by the former adviser indicated his support for Israel amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In the video, Stuart Seldowitz can also be seen harassing the vendor, simultaneously mocking the vendor's faith and accusing him of being a terrorist. Seldowitz also expressed his animosity towards Palestinians, who are currently suffering at the hands of the Israeli Defense Forces. He even claimed that the killing of 4,000 Palestinians was insufficient.

"It's not my fault that you pray to a criminal. I’m going to put up big signs here that says ‘This guy believes in Hamas,’" Seldowitz said. "You're a terrorist. You support terrorism. You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person. If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn't enough! It wasn't enough."

Reacting to the video, former World No. 1, Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the actions of the former Obama adviser.

"What an utter a**…." she posted.

Martina Navratilova after Iga Swiatek's WTA Finals title win: “It was amazing the way she came back after the US Open”

Martina Navaratilova speaking to the presss at 2023 WTA Finals

Earlier this month, Iga Swiatek won 11 consecutive games and went on to defeat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 to secure the 2023 WTA Finals title in Cancun, Mexico. This win helped the Pole overtake Aryna Sabalenka and finish as the year-end No.1 for the second consecutive season.

Following Swiatek's victory over Pegula, Martina Navratilova expressed her admiration for the World No. 1's resilience after her disappointing performance at the 2023 US Open.

Navratilova stated that she wants Swiatek to take a well-deserved break and prepare herself for the next season.

“It was amazing the way she came back after the US Open, where by her own admission she was tired. And then she pulls an 11-0 finish out of the hat. I hope she takes a good vacation and gets herself ready for next year," Martina Navratilova said (via WTA).

Initially skeptical of the 22-year-old's ability to finish the year as World No. 1, Martina Navratilova's doubts were dispelled by Swiatek's remarkable performances at the US Open. She said that she believes neither Aryna Sabalenka nor Coco Gauff, who concluded the year as World No. 2 and World No. 3, respectively, will be able to surpass Swiatek if she "stays healthy" and "stays fresh.”

“I’ll be honest … a few weeks ago, based on what I was seeing, I didn’t think she’d finish 2024 at No.1 next year -- I was picking Gauff. Now I think maybe Gauff will pass Sabalenka for No.2. But I don’t know if either one of them can get past Iga if she has a good offseason, stays healthy, stays fresh,” she added.