"What an utter nonsense"; "You clown" - Fans lash out at Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard complains about ATP schedule once again at Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz’s complaints about the ATP Tour calendar garnered displeased reactions from fans, who pointed out that the Spaniard still finds time for exhibition matches and events like the Laver Cup, among others. The Spaniard will play at the Paris Masters, which will be underway from October 25, 2025. Carlos Alcaraz has been sitting at the top of the ATP rankings since winning the US Open title earlier this year. He has enjoyed unmatched success, winning most titles or sharing finals with his strongest rival, Jannik Sinner. Having won the Japan Open and finishing runners-up at the Six Kings Slam while dealing with an ankle injury, the Spaniard has been gearing up for the Paris Masters, the last lap before the year-end Championships.Recently, he shared his opinion about the hectic ATP schedule and how the players hardly have time to prepare or rest. &quot;The amount of tournaments that we have to play I think is too high. We don't have such, you know, good period of time that we can practice, we can rest. Even during the season, I think it's week after week after week and we don't have the chance to have a week just to prepare pretty well the tournaments or what we have ahead in the season.&quot;X users called out the World No. 1, stating that he plays too many exhibition matches and doesn’t allow other players who are actually trying to make a living a fair chance.&quot;What an utter nonsense by my favorite player! He finds enough energy to play Laver Cup, Exhibitions here and there, 6 kings and whatnot, so it is not the calendar, it is his priorities. Plus, there are so many players who need that many opportunities to make a living.&quot;Quiet Earp @NoWoke88LINKWhat an utter nonsense by my favorite player!He finds enough energy to play Laver Cup, Exhibitions here and there, 6 kings and whatnot, so it is not the calendar, it is his priorities.Plus, there are so many players who need that many opportunities to make a living.Another fan wondered why Alcaraz played in the Six Kings Slam if he had complaints about the tour.&quot;Why the f*ck did you play in six king's slam then you clown.&quot;Nithin @nitfab04LINKWhy the f*ck did you play in six king's slam then you clownAnother fan chimed in and said:&quot;Isn't Carlos playing an exhibition in Miami in December, Korea or Japan in January and just played exhibition in Saudi lol he can't complain but still play exhibitions.&quot;Jenson Harris @JensonHarris121LINKIsn't Carlos playing an exhibition in Miami in December, Korea or Japan in January and just played exhibition in Saudi lol he can't complain but still play exhibitionsHere are some other reactions:&quot;Maybe, just maybe give up some of those exhibitions and instead get more rest,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Dafuq he’s talking about. They can choose which tournament to join. He just wants to break the single season points record,&quot; a fan commented. Carlos Alcaraz expressed his willingness to improve his tennis on the indoor courtsCarlos Alcaraz at the Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz has made significant strides this year but fell to Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner in the Laver Cup and the Six Kings Slam, respectively. As he heads to the Paris Masters before the final tournament in Turin, the Spaniard made his feelings known about his indoor streak. Although he didn't call himself weak on the surface, he noted that other players are better than him.&quot;Well, I wouldn't say I'm bad playing indoors. I think other players are better than me on indoor side. It's a huge difference saying that. I see myself practicing, playing matches that I can play really good tennis, but obviously there are some matches that I played against someones that they are playing much, much better in indoor than I do. So I have to be ready for that, but I think I will get the good tennis on indoor,&quot; he said in a press conference.Carlos Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles in his career, two each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.