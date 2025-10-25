"Jannik Sinner's looks much better than Carlos Alcaraz's";"Taylor Fritz getting some rough luck" - Fans react to 'rigged' Paris Masters 2025 draw

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are headed to the Paris Masters as the top two seeds, with the former leading the top half and Sinner headlining the bottom half. As the men's draw has been released, fans thought that the draw was made hastily. Carlos Alcaraz triumphed at the Japan Open but withdrew from the Shanghai Masters due to a persistent left ankle injury, thus cutting his Asian hard-court swing short. On the other hand, Sinner won the China Open title before falling in the Shanghai second round by retirement. Following that, the World No. 1 and 2 clashed with each other at the Six Kings Slam finals, where the latter emerged victorious. Now, as they head to the final lap before the year-end Championships, the top two have been placed in their respective halves in the men's draw. With the Spaniard leading the top and Sinner leading the bottom half, they face Cameron Norrie or Sebastian Baez, and Alex Michelsen or Zizou Bergs, respectively. However, the draw didn’t please fans much, as they felt Jannik Sinner’s draw looked more favorable than Alcaraz’s. They also believed that the draw had been set up hastily.One Reddit fan wrote:&quot;Sinner’s draw looks much better than Alcaraz’s&quot;Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennisAnother fan claimed that the draw doesn't look like it has been automated, as it usually happens on professional tours. &quot;These draws are not automated lmao&quot;Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennisA Reddit user wondered why Taylor Fritz has consistently been scheduled to face players who exploit his weaknesses.&quot;Fritz is getting some really rough luck with his draws recently lol. His entire mini-section is full of the types of players that are tough matchups for his weaknesses feels like every tournament he's having to play either a bot or a big-hitting lefty.&quot;Comment byu/pizzainmyshoe from discussion intennisHere are some other reactions:&quot;Lol, lmao even there is no way this draw isn’t rigged. Cousins bowl again, Shapo vs Fonseca again, Moutet vs Bublik cinema,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;bro, Fonseca vs Shapovalov again, no way,&quot; another fan wrote.Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Davis Cup this yearJannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day Three - Source: GettyWhile Carlos Alcaraz has been preparing for Paris, Jannik Sinner is still continuing his Vienna Open campaign and is set to face Alex de Minaur in the semifinals on October 25, 2025. In an interview with Sky Sports a while ago, the four-time Grand Slam champion confirmed his absence from the Davis Cup this year, a decision he made together with his team.&quot;It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team.&quot;Although he reasoned that those weeks could help him prepare early for the 2026 Australian Open, he also received backlash from the tennis community, especially from his fellow Italian Nicola Pietrangeli, as well as from various publications and journalists.